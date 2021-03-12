Health officials urge eligible residents to make COVID-19 vaccine appointment

The Georgia Department of Public Health and Gov. Brian Kemp have announced that Georgia is going to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday.
This expansion will include adults ages 55 and older and individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions. It will also include people with disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or multiple sclerosis.
The North Georgia Health District is urging residents who are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccine and those who will be eligible beginning next week to register for a vaccination appointment online at https://bit.ly/CoV19Vax-NorthGA or call the Call Center hotline at (888) 881-1474 weekdays from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Go to http://bit.ly/Cov19VaxClinics-NorthGA for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine clinics conducted by public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties.
Currently, the following groups are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia:
• Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.).
• Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
• Adults ages 65 and older and their caregivers.
• Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders.
• Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, Department of Early Care and Learning licensed or exempt childcare programs).
• Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.
Intellectual disability is a disability characterized by significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior, which covers many everyday social and practical skills. This disability originates before the age of 22.
A developmental disability is a physical or mental impairment that happens before the age of 22, is expected to last a lifetime, and impacts at least three activities of daily living. Activities of daily living include self-care; receptive and expressive language; learning; mobility; self-direction; capacity for independent living; and economic self-sufficiency.
• Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID-19 complications.
• Malignancies requiring active treatment.
• In an immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including organ transplant (bone marrow or solid organ) within two years.
• Critical congenital heart disease.
• Asthma (moderate to severe).
• Sickle cell disease.
• Diabetes.
• Obesity (body mass index greater than 95%).
• Cystic fibrosis.
• Significant neurologic injury or condition (e.g., hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, traumatic brain injury, congenital anomaly, acute flaccid myelitis) with functional/developmental impairment (e.g., cerebral palsy, developmental disability, prematurity, mitochondrial disease).
• Technology dependence (e.g., BiPAP, trach).
Beginning Monday, the following populations will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Georgia:
• Adults ages 55 and older.
• Individuals with disabilities.
• Individuals ages 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children ages 16 and older. Pfizer vaccine is only available at the Cherokee and Whitfield County COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Conditions include:
• Asthma.
• Cancer.
• Cerebrovascular disease.
• Chronic kidney disease.
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
• Cystic fibrosis.
• Diabetes.
• Hypertension.
• Heart conditions.
• Immunocompromised state.
• Liver disease.
• Neurologic conditions.
• Overweight and obesity.
• Pregnancy.
• Pulmonary fibrosis.
• Sickle cell disease.
• Thalassemia.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia, log on to the Georgia Department of Public Health website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.