Hearing on downtown building postponed; city wants it declared a nuisance

City of Dalton officials will have to wait to see if a court will declare a building at the entrance to the downtown business district on Hamilton Street a public nuisance.
The city is seeking to have the building at 334 N. Hamilton St. at Little Five Points demolished, and having it declared a public nuisance is a step in that process.
A hearing on the city's request was scheduled in Dalton Municipal Court for last week, but city Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the hearing was postponed at the request of the owners, who are listed by the city as Rafael and Rosa Arellano. A "for sale sign" recently went up on the building. A call to the number on that sign was not immediately returned on Wednesday. A call to Kevin White, the owners' attorney, was not immediately returned on Wednesday.
Frazier said it will likely be sometime in August before the matter comes back before the court.
The building, which was last occupied by an Italian restaurant, has been vacant for more than five years, according to city officials. The Whitfield County building inspector's office inspected the building in February and declared it unfit for habitation.
County Building Inspector Greg Williams said that in addition to the building suffering from general neglect and lack of maintenance, people have entered the building and vandalized it and stolen wiring and other items.
There are also other considerations, according to Frazier.
"We’ve been told that there were homeless people using the building as a camp, and our code officers have seen some evidence of that in the building," he said. "It was unsecured, which is against city ordinance, and either the fire department or the building inspector’s office had to have it boarded up to at least try to get it secured."
Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) Interim Director George Woodward said that agency has been trying to get the city to do something about the building for several months.
If the court does declare the building a public nuisance, the City Council could vote to have the owners demolish the building. If the owners cannot or will not do that, the city could demolish the building and place a lien on it, so that the city's costs are reimbursed when the property is sold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.