'Hearts bigger than anything you'll ever see': First Student bus drivers provide Thanksgiving meals for families

After providing 10 Thanksgiving meal boxes to local families in need in 2019, drivers for First Student donated enough food and money this year to more than double that generosity.
First Student has "served Dalton Public Schools for about 20 years, but it's not 'them and us' at all," said Robbie Moore, First Student's Dalton location manager. "It's 'us.'"
"We had a ton this year, so we're able to (provide for) 23 families," said Tiffany Thompson, the bus driver who spearheaded the effort, adding, "I'm excited."
Each day this month, a different food item was highlighted, with drivers asked to bring in that food, Thompson said. The boxes are full of "everything they need" for a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner, from turkeys, rolls, cake mix and brownie mix to yams, green beans, salt and pepper, mixed vegetables, plates and napkins.
Drivers could also donate money to be used for purchasing food items, which some did, and "we had some outside donations, too," Thompson said. For example, tote bags to carry the food were donated.
The 42 First Student drivers for Dalton Public Schools "get to know these kids" on the bus routes, forming "amazing" connections, Moore said. "We have people here with hearts bigger than anything you'll ever see, who always want to help, and this (month's substantial food collection) speaks to that — volumes."
The students who ride buses "are our babies," Thompson said. So many individuals and families "are struggling this year with" the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its economic impact, so "for drivers to give out of their own pocket is really encouraging."
First Student coordinated with school social workers to share the news about the meal kits with families in need, and families picked up boxes Friday at First Student's headquarters on Hamilton Street, said Cecilia Hebard, Dalton Public Schools' social worker for Blue Ridge School, Park Creek School and Roan School. First Student's drivers are "great people doing great things for our families," she said.
Bus drivers also proved critical to food deliveries this spring, when Dalton Public Schools moved to complete virtual learning due to the pandemic, Hebard said. Drivers delivered food from Dalton Public Schools' Nutrition Services to students to make sure they continued receiving those needed school meals, and "our bus drivers are wonderful people."
And while filling 23 Thanksgiving meal boxes this year is commendable, it's only the beginning, Thompson said.
"We might start collecting earlier next year so we can do even more."
This benchmark "gives us a goal for next year," Moore said. "We'd love to feed everybody."
