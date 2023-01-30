The Creative Arts Guild wants to warm up your winter with an evening of relaxation featuring a delicious seated dinner with beautiful and romantic live music.
Hosting the Heartstrings event in its Gallery FIVE20, the Guild is inviting singles, couples and groups to mark their calendars and get tickets for Friday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Guild, 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton. Attendees will be treated to a delicious meal prepared by Culinary Arts instructor Chef Courtney Coffey and live music performed by classical guitarist Alejandro Olson and by the Somersault String Quartet — all this set against a backdrop of current artwork enhancing the exhibit space.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $75 or $150 per couple and include dinner and a complimentary glass of Prosecco. A cash bar will be available serving wine and beer.
Purchase tickets at creativeartsguild.org. Or find the link on our Facebook page. For more Information, call Sarah Murry at (706) 529-8662.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.