Keeping Whitfield County running takes many behind-the-scenes employees never seen by the public.
One such employee is Ashley Hedden, who has worked for the county for nearly three years and has been keeping the Wells Fargo administration building sparkling clean for the past year.
For her efforts, Hedden was recently presented a certificate by Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for November.
“She’s just a good employee,” Buildings and Grounds Director Chuck Fetzer said of Hedden during the Jan. 11 county commission meeting, expressing his appreciation for a member of his department to be honored for exceptional effort.
At home, Hedden enjoys cooking and being a good mom to her three children, who are her pride and joy. She loves watching her two oldest kids play sports at Dalton schools.
To help local residents learn more about her, Hedden filled out the following questionnaire.
Job title: Custodian, Buildings and Grounds.
Time with Whitfield County: Started working with the county on April 24, 2019.
My current role as a county employee: I clean all three floors at the Wells Fargo building, and I also fill in for Human Resources Admin as needed. I deliver the mail daily to the courthouse.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? One thing I like about our department is how they make us feel appreciated.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Be honest, dependable and hard-working. Just be yourself. Come in and do your job.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: Cyra’s.
You’d be surprised to learn that I: Am left-handed and older than I look. I love to read and write and make people smile.
Anything else you’d like to share: I have a loving, supportive husband and three beautiful children.
