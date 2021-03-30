Helton Tire Center serving Dalton and the region for 50-plus years

Begun by late patriarch Leon Helton in 1968, Helton Tire Center is now in new but familiar hands, those of grandson Colt Helton and family friend Will Posey. As co-owners, they took over after Helton Sr. passed away in June 2020, and have grown the business substantially.
"We've been around for going on 54 years, and have a lot going on here," Colt said of the Glenwood Avenue and East Morris Street corner location. "I never thought I'd come back to Dalton. I left right out of high school, lived in Africa for a couple of years, and also in Chattanooga. I had a couple of businesses and sold out to a venture capital firm, and have training as a paramedic.
"The store was probably a couple of days from closing (at his grandfather's passing). So I called Will up and said, 'Whaddya think?' and he said, 'I think we gotta do it.' So we decided to come back and take the business and run with it."
Will is also from Dalton, but had moved to California to work for GoPro, the action-camera company whose stock-in-trade is helmet cams.
"I was there for six years as creative director for GoPro," he said. "I did a lot of motor sports videos for them; that's how I got hurt three years ago. I'd been motocross racing my entire life, I grew up in the industry. I got called out there to work, and that's actually how we linked up when we were a lot younger. We've always been in video together, and marketing, and so that's kinda where that took us."
Will is wheelchair-bound now due to his racing injury, but remains active in the business and also in competition geared toward those with disabilities.
Colt recalled last year being "a hard fight" to resuscitate the tire shop.
"We went from (servicing) a couple of cars a day to running a lot," he said. "We're now doing what they were doing in a year in a month, and we're just several months in. We had one or two employees, now we have about 12. We've had around 19 times the growth."
Colt believes the reason the business is "selling a lot of tires" is simple.
"I was raised on (the ideals of) my grandfather's generation, which is that generation of the 1930s and '40s and '50s and '60s, where Dalton was a different place and the imagination and creativity ran free," he said. "That generation provided dreams and did a lot of things … (these days) Dalton is going to have to dream a lot of dreams and do a lot of things again. It's not as easy, but it's kinda cool and exciting though. We have a chance to change it now for the better.
"We have marketing experience, but we don't come from the tire industry."
Will's great uncle, William "Red" Kinsey, owned K & D Auto Parts in Dalton back in the day.
"So my dad, Billy Posey, was raised in the auto parts industry … he actually passed away the same day as Leon, and they were close friends as well," he noted.
For those reasons, "we're still a family business," Colt said.
"Our plan is to grow; our second location will probably be up this summer," he continued. "The cool thing is we're not a chain. There's different ways of looking at business, but we're not really in the tire business -- we're in the people business. That's what has set us apart. People come here for the experience, they want to hang out with us. They can eat next door at the Cremo (Drive-In) or walk downtown."
Will echoed the point, saying, "Our values are about customer service. We've been known to give out our personal cellphone numbers, so that if we are closed and they are having an issue they can come to us. Call us and we'll do everything we can to help you out. With a chain, that's hard to do. We want to keep that with our relationships. We're here to help Dalton, and we want to be here for Dalton. We're both from Dalton and cherish the town.
"It's a very simple business. The main thing is to just take care of people quickly and efficiently."
What does the future hold?
When Colt and Will took over the business, they had "one new set of tires and two people working."
"There was no alignment machine and no equipment," Colt recalled. "Now we've got 120 different sizes of tires -- probably one of the largest inventories in town in stock. We went full service -- we do everything except air conditioning. But our space here is way too small. Almost 30% of our business is not in the Dalton market, it's from Chattanooga or the surrounding area."
Will said their "good network" of customers and friends is because of his friend's skills, and his hobby of racing motorcycles.
"Colt also comes from the medic side of stuff, and with my background in racing motocross and traveling all over, we have got different people coming in here that want to see the town," he said. "People travel from Atlanta and Alabama, it's just wild. One man drove four hours to get a set of tires on his van, because he wanted to come see what we'd done."
Colt added, "It's turned into a destination place, for sure. So we just want to create that environment. You only put a set of tires on your car every three to four years, so let us make that an experience for you. We had a bunch of people from LaFayette Fire Department come over just to hang out with us and get tires on their cars. We handle more of East Ridge (Tennessee, fire department), and people from Chattanooga (Fire) come down. We really move mountains to help people like that, that first-response avenue, because they don't make any money. So they get a little bit better deal."
As far as competition with other tire stores, Colt explains, "We're not out to beat anybody else. Our competitors are great, we just want to see everyone do well. Everybody's gotta eat. There's enough business for everybody."
"Life's short, we just want to have fun and enjoy it," chimed in Will, whose goal outside the business is to set the world record for paraplegic distance jumping on a motorcycle.
"With my situation, I feel like I've got to inspire a lot of people," he believes. "And we want to do that with the store as well. There are multiple avenues to help people."
Colt said local folks "want to root for the home team, if given the opportunity. Where would we be without the people of this city?"
Added Will, "There have been times when people have helped us out in the past. Leon helped me out many times before I ever had a job. My grandparents came here, and I came here as a child when we got tires and stuff. Did I ever think I would be owning this one day? No, but here we are. I know what Leon did when I was a kid, and how he treated me and my family. He inspired us to do stuff for the community, that's something he did always."
Being an inspiration
In January 2018, Will crashed while testing a racing motorcycle and became paralyzed from the waist down when his back was broken.
"I have been in Siskin Rehabilitation (in Chattanooga) since the injury," he said. "They have worked closely with me and have been great! One year after my injury, I went to Winter X Games and got second, a Silver Medal, in the Para Snow BikeCross class. It was the first in Georgia history."
The race rankings can be found on the xgames.com website on the 2019 Para Snow BikeCross results page.
Another inspiration is employee Jackie Sims, who has been working at Helton Tire for 53 years. He's seen technology as the "greatest change" during his more than half-century of employment at one business.
"There's hardly anything you can work on in a car anymore without going through its computer," he said.
Asked when he might retire, he replied with a chuckle, "When they bury me, I guess."
'The measure of a man'
Helton Tire Center co-owners Colt Helton and Will Posey share a longtime love of video production, and Will explains, "We're still very heavy in film."
"Will does most of the videos you see for Red Bull; that's all done in this building," said Colt, who lived in Africa two years helping churches in Uganda, South Africa and other countries by recording ministry videos.
Colt shared a video of Helton Tire founder Leon Helton made when he was still alive. Helton Sr. was at one time a Dalton policeman and later served as Whitfield County coroner for several years.
"Forty-five years -- how did we get here?" Leon asks in the video. "It's that place of having your back against the wall with no room for failure. It's hard work and a dream of a better tomorrow. Forty-five years of being in business. You see, it's not that we stayed open or made money for all those years. It's that we made meaningful relationships and helped so many people along the way. That is the measure of a man."
The video can be found at Facebook.com/HeltonTireCenter/videos/290311638949402/?extid=0.
Helton Tire Center basics
Location: 129 E. Morris St.
Phone: (706) 226-4738
On the web: heltontire.com, Facebook.com/HeltonTireCenter
Comments from the Helton Tire Center Facebook page
Lisa Johnson Middlebrooks: "We have been taking all our vehicles to Helton. We have been telling our family and friends about them. The customer service and prices are excellent! If there is a problem they will make it right. A great local, family-owned business.
Julie Machelle Hall-Reaves: "Amazing service! Such a wonderful, family-owned business, they are very friendly. They are honest with you about what's wrong and give you good prices. They are definitely now my go-to."
Austin Sizemore: "Helton Tire is the best in the business. Their local ownership allows for a personalized experience and stellar service."
