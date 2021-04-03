Henry propels students to meet challenges

CHATSWORTH — Kevin Henry says he loves it "when people say my students can't do something, because whenever someone says it's difficult or impossible, I know they'll meet the challenge."
Henry is an engineering and electronics instructor in the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) department at North Murray High School. His students have built hovercrafts, several robots, a pebble-bed reactor and "an airplane for $250" (that last one "simply because everyone said, 'You can't do that,'") Henry said.
"Every year, we do something bigger and better," said Henry, now in his fourth year at the school. "We're always working toward something, and they're constantly thinking."
Because of Henry, "I always have an opportunity to do something I never thought I'd do," said North Murray High junior John Grant Campbell, who has had Henry as a teacher and FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team adviser all three of his years in high school. "We always have a different big project every year, and he's definitely my favorite teacher I've had at North Murray."
Another example of meeting the challenge was when "everyone told us we couldn't do a (submersible), but we got it certified and approved by the Coast Guard," said Henry, who was named Teacher of the Year for Murray County Schools late last year. "It took us a full school year to do it, but we did it."
He was also told it would be virtually impossible to get the school's electronics program certified by the International Teachers Engineering Educators Association, the University of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Education, especially in a first attempt, but they did so, he said. "We're the only electronics program in the state of Georgia certified."
Students also constructed an experimental hydrogen fuel cell, which when tested on a race car not only increased horsepower, but decreased emissions, he said. "We tapped the power off the alternator, so we used existing technology."
They reached as far as Russia with tiny short-wave radios, too, he said. "That was not my plan, but it's something students were thinking about, so we did it."
That project eventually led to students discovering they could take over the school's public address system for their own purposes and play a few jokes on teachers and classmates, he said with a laugh. "They had fun, and they learned so much."
They also built a cardboard boat and competed with it at Jekyll Island. Henry and his students tested several types of cardboard and opted for one that remained afloat after four days of testing.
They're currently building a train with a 2,000-pound engine that will be capable of pulling 12,000 pounds, he said. "By this summer, you'll see a train out there."
Henry and his students regularly bring their creations to other schools in the school system to demonstrate them, he said. Naturally, that also creates interest in elementary and middle school students who will eventually replace the current North Murray students.
He's most excited, however, about his long-term project: constructing a support craft for a vehicle for Mars.
"In three or four years, there will be a spacecraft in this room," he said. "There's another aerospace company in the market, and it's North Murray High School."
"We got NASA to give us the guidance computer program, (another company) gave us cushion pads for the seats, and a (United States) Department of Defense (contractor) has offered to help us with (materials) and even provide manpower to show us how to use it," he said. They plan to use an ion engine for propulsion, because "that works great in outer space, and we've already built a prototype."
Family atmosphere
A main key to their success is Henry's team/family concept for projects, he said: "Each group is responsible for a small chunk, and then we bring it together for the whole."
"I break everything into teams," he said. For FIRST robotics, "there's a president, a human resources department, a publicist, a safety team, an accounting team, builders, coders, drivers/operators, etc."
And the safety officer has complete authority, even over adults who volunteer to help, he said. When that person "says 'Stop,' we all stop."
Henry "taught me everything I needed to know to ensure the safety of our team at competitions and while working on our robot," said senior Amy Garcia, who has been a member of the TSA (Technology Student Association) and robotics team — this year as safety captain — all four years of high school. "So far, I have taught everything Mr. Henry taught me to a few students who I believe will be suited for the role of safety captain after I graduate in a few months."
He brought in a human resources officer from Mohawk Industries to teach his HR department, too, Henry said. "We always want to make this real world, and every job we do is important."
And though engineering, computing, coding and robotics can be male-dominated, that's not the case with Henry's cohorts, he said. Last year, for example, "our president, vice president and chief safety officer were all ladies, and they'll be successful in whatever they do in life."
"You have to look at everybody and consider everybody," he said. "If you don't, you'll never be as strong as you could have been."
His inclusive atmosphere has been ideal for special education students, too, as "nine out of 10 pass my class with an A," he said. "If you downplay a student, you limit them, and I never look at what a student can't do, but what (he or she) can do."
Broken homes can contribute to teens falling into drug use, pregnancy or criminal activity, and Murray County's high level of poverty can be a headwind for youth, he said. "A lot of my students live in poverty (and/or) family units that have broken down, but this can be a family."
"We even eat as a team, and all the team members stick up for one another," he said. "That's a good thing."
Setting an example
Henry strives to be a role model, because "teachers have to be that," he said. "Teachers should be on that higher plane."
Henry's room has a kitchen, a rarity for a classroom, because, especially during build season for the robotics team, "they'll be here till 8, 9 or 10 p.m. working," he said. By eating in the classroom instead of leaving school, "it saves time, and they're not out where they could get into trouble."
Though Henry doesn't have an official summer program, students love building projects so much that "I spend most of my summer here anyway, but it's fun," he said. "I enjoy it, and it makes us all better."
If not for Henry's "time and effort, we could not be as successful as we are," said Zoe Smith, a senior at North Murray High School, president of the robotics team and TSA vice president. "He's definitely one of my favorite teachers, and he definitely deserves Teacher of the Year."
Ashley Davidson, who has known Henry for six years, first through robotics and TSA, and, most recently, as his student teacher, called him "a wonderful teacher (who) goes beyond for his students and class."
"He always makes sure that his students do well in his class and understand what they are learning, (and) he does an amazing job at coaching the robotics and TSA team," Davidson, now a history education major at Dalton State College, said. "He is always there helping the team, including his students in decision-making, and making sure that students are having fun."
"I appreciate how much he cares for his students," she added. "He gets to know his students and always shows that he cares."
While the projects, certifications and awards are incredible, Henry's most proud of the "can-do attitude of my students, their drive, their motivation, and their unwillingness to accept defeat."
"I'd put them up against anyone," he said. "We're on the 'Let's-Make-It-Happen Team' here."
