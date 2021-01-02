Heritage Point Park receives Southern Regional Complex award

The Independent Softball Association (ISA) held its world championship tournament in Dalton this past August. The tournament was originally scheduled to be in Chattanooga but moved to Dalton when area fields reopened. The Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Dalton Parks and Recreation worked closely with tournament organizers and staff to make sure the fields and Heritage Point Park were ready to use after intense rain storms and ensuring COVID-19 compliance for safety and social distancing as one of the first of several softball tournaments to return to Dalton.
Because of the hard work of the Heritage Point sports complex crew, the ISA has awarded Dalton Parks and Recreation the Southern Regional Complex of 2020 award.
"With all of this and going above and beyond, when our ISA committee and I sat down, we all agreed that the award was going to you all," ISA CEO Mike Caldwell said.
With the care, dedication and hospitality shown to the players and the tournament, the ISA has decided to make Dalton a regular destination for tournaments for years to come.
"It makes our job at the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau easier when our partners go over and above," said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism for the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Dalton Convention Center. "We would like to congratulate Dalton Parks and Recreation for making Heritage Point and Dalton go-to homes for softball tournaments across state and region."
