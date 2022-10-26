The Northeast Community Soccer Complex at Heritage Point Park came in about $300,000 under its $7.075 million budget, according to Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker.
Parker briefed members of the City Council recently on that project and others during a meeting of the city Finance Committee. The committee is composed of the council members.
"We will be using that money on the renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center," he said.
The city had budgeted $7.075 million of its share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by Whitfield County voters for the soccer complex, which includes two FIFA-size soccer fields. FIFA is an international governing body for soccer. The SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
Parker said the fields have been used every Saturday and Sunday since the complex opened in September. He said the scoreboards are being installed and some corrective work on the pavilion at the concession stand/restroom building is underway.
Parker said site work is expected to start on the rec center renovation in February or March 2023 and the project should be finished by January 2024.
In September, the City Council members approved a $5 million contract with Felker Construction of Dalton to serve as contractor-at-risk for the renovation of the rec center. A contractor-at-risk agrees to deliver a project at a maximum price. The contract includes all of the contractor’s overhead, profit and fees, as well as building construction, design fees, project furnishings, site work and any contingencies.
The renovation will also be paid for from the 2020 SPLOST. Plans call for a complete renovation of the 1986 portion of the building, which includes all of the administrative offices and the conference and assembly space upstairs.
The rec center, which is in James Brown Park, was built in three stages. The original section was built in 1957. In 1963 the building was expanded with a gym and additional office space. In 1986, the city added more office space and programming areas.
Plans also call for a new gym where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area as well as renovation of the administration offices and public meeting space.
Parker said a land survey has been completed of the area next to the Dalton Convention Center where the city plans to build an aquatics center.
The $23 million aquatics center is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy. The city will keep the outdoor pool at the rec center.
The aquatics center is expected to include spectator seating for about 900 as well as a separate seating area with approximately 500 seats for swimmers. The council members have said the aquatics center will host swimming competitions for local schools as well as swimming classes and recreational swimming. City officials also hope it will host regional USA Swimming events.
Plans call for the competition pool to have a Myrtha stainless steel pool liner, which is said to create a very “fast pool.”
Parker said he expects work on that project to start in the second quarter of 2023 and to be finished in late 2024 or early 2025.
He said Counsilman-Hunsaker, a national aquatics center planning and consulting firm, has been meeting with various groups looking at various uses, from hosting regional swim meets to physical therapy to recreational swimming and swim lessons.
Parker said the city received only one bid for construction of the Mill Creek Greenway and it was significantly over the budget for the project. He said staff and engineers have made changes to the plan to reduce its cost and put it back out for bids.
The greeenway will be a walking and biking trail from Eagle Walk trail to the trail around Haig Mill Lake Park.
The Eagle Walk at Mill Creek, a half-mile walking and biking trail just off Chattanooga Avenue that runs parallel to Mill Creek, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project about eight years ago.
The city has allocated $1 million for this project, including $500,000 from the 2020 SPLOST, $250,000 from private donations and $250,000 from the city's general fund.
