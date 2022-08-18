The site work on the Heritage Point Park soccer complex is about 90% complete, according to Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker.
"The road has been paved going into the parking lot," he said. "The field is totally prepped for turf. We are still anticipating a Sept. 2 completion date. All the lighting has been installed. The parking lot has not been paved yet. The (concession/restroom) building is complete. They've got to put the restroom fixtures in. We've actually got a couple of tournaments scheduled just as soon as it's open and we cut the ribbon."
Parker updated City Council members on the soccer fields and several other major projects during a recent Finance Committee meeting. The Finance Committee is composed of the council members.
The city is using about $7.075 million of its share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by Whitfield County voters to build two FIFA-size soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. FIFA is an international governing body for soccer. The SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
"The aquatics center boundary survey and (topographic) survey that we needed has started," Parker said. "That is ahead of schedule. We are excited that is underway. It is due the week of Sept. 5."
The city plans to build an aquatics center next to the Dalton Convention Center.
The $23 million aquatics center is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy. The city will keep the outdoor pool at the John Davis Recreation Center, which is in James Brown Park.
The aquatics center is expected to include spectator seating for about 900 as well as a separate seating area with approximately 500 seats for swimmers. City Council members have said the aquatics center will host swimming competitions for local schools as well as swimming classes and recreational swimming. Officials also hope it will host regional USA Swimming events.
Plans call for the competition pool to have a Myrtha stainless steel pool liner, which is said to create a very “fast pool.”
"We've having ongoing meetings with the architect and general contractor," Parker said. "We hope to begin site work in the first quarter of 2023 and open the front doors of the building in August 2024."
Parker said the city received two proposals from firms seeking to serve as the construction manager for the renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center.
"We are doing interviews with the companies that submitted proposals," he said. "That sets us up to have a contract in front of the mayor and council on Sept. 6. We anticipate site work beginning in February or March of 2023. We anticipate it will be completed by January of 2024."
The $4.1 million renovation will be funded from the 2020 SPLOST. Plans call for a complete renovation of the 1986 portion of the building, which includes all of the administrative offices and the conference and assembly space upstairs.
The rec center was built in three stages. The original section was built in 1957. In 1963 the building was expanded with a gym and additional office space. In 1986 the city added more office space and programming areas.
Plans call for a new gym where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area.
Parker said the city has to acquire easements on 16 parcels on Market Street to convert it to a “streetscape” style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking and decorative benches and lighting, and to move electric, telephone and cable lines underground.
"Based on the acreage and the parcels the appraiser has assessed so far, we anticipate that if we have to pay fair market value it will cost $2.3 million," he said. "So far, no one has expressed a willingness to donate or give (an easement)."
Mayor David Pennington said he is not in favor of moving forward on that part of the Market Street improvements unless the owners donate the easements.
"We are going to improve that area tremendously and make their property a lot more valuable," he said. "If they don't want to participate, we've got plenty of other places to spend that money."
Parker said the city "could quickly redirect that money" to stormwater control projects if the council members want to.
"They are ready to go," he said. "But having said that, we'll continue to talk to the property owners."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.