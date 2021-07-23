Hernandez named new chaplain at AdventHealth Murray

AdventHealth Murray is pleased to announce that Alexa Hernandez will serve as the hospital’s new chaplain.
Hernandez has served in ministry for 22 years in a professional capacity. Her experience includes lay-pastor training and several training units of clinical pastoral education and she is currently working toward her master of science in spiritual care. Hernandez most recently served as the growth and development education director at the Pennsylvania Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
“We are thrilled to have Chaplain Alexa join our team,” said Ed Moyer, administrative director of AdventHealth Murray. “Spiritual care is an important part of our mission, and we are excited for her to help our patients feel whole.”
“I'm excited to be part of a health center that prioritizes serving the whole person: mind, body and spirit,” said Hernandez. “What an honor and privilege to come alongside people in their trying times to build intentional relationships while helping them find hope and feel supported and cared for during their time at AdventHealth.
“Learning to journey with an individual in their brokenness, sickness, frailty of life, pain, loss and disappointment is what chaplaincy is about. Whether it’s bringing a cup of ice chips, ministering to a family or just listening, it's doing the small things with great love that matters, and I am most honored to serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.