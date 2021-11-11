North Whitfield Middle School Principal Larry Farner holds no one in higher esteem than his older brother, Tim, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, so Tim Farner was a fitting choice to be the keynote speaker for the school's Veterans Day program Thursday.
A product of Whitfield County Schools, "he's traveled all over the world," and while it was difficult for 8-year-old Larry to see his brother leave home at 17 to join the Air Force, "I'm honored he served," Larry Farner said. "I love him dearly."
Serving in the military is "a tough road," and worthy of celebration, but that shouldn't happen only on Veterans Day, Tim Farner said. "Remember (veterans) every day of the year."
"The main purpose of (those in the military) is to fight, and — if needed — die for our country," he said. "We need to remember all who have sacrificed."
His uncle, who also served in the Air Force, encouraged him to join that branch of the military, and he "worked in fuels my whole career," he said. "I took fuel in and gave it to the planes and trucks," as well as handling "liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and rocket stuff."
During the Iraq War he was deployed "with an Army special operations unit" as a fuel systems director "in a forward area, a pretty hairy location (that's) still classified," he said. "I set up fuel systems for them, and a lot of the guys who went on missions didn't come back, or came back with aircraft not in good shape."
America's military branches cooperate more now than ever, with "so many joint operations, (so) it's one huge force, now," said Tim Farner, who retired in 2005 with the rank of master sergeant. "Everyone is together in today's military."
Whichever branch of service one may want to serve in, "you have to be in physical shape, and you need (intelligence, so) stay in school," he told the students. "There's no military service you can just get into, now."
It also is important for students to "talk to a veteran, (as) the experiences they've had are incredible and worldly," Larry Farner advised the students. "We are a small part of the world, and I hope your eyes open to how big the world is."
Both New Hope and North Whitfield Middle Schools hosted breakfasts for veterans Thursday followed by Veterans Day programs, and "we do it every year," Larry Farner said. "It gives kids a (sense) of what a veteran is, and it's a way for us to honor veterans in the community."
Students "see heroes in our community, and it's a good learning experience for them," he added. "We wouldn't have the freedoms we sometimes take for granted without their service."
It's "fabulous to let the children know the sacrifices that have been made to make this country great," said Landon Brooks, a U.S. Army veteran who joined his grandson, seventh-grader Jude Amos, at North Whitfield. "A very small percentage of the population have served this country."
"As long as I'm alive," Brooks will return to Veterans Day celebrations whenever his grandson invites him, he added. "He's very proud of his grandfather."
Also proud of her grandfather is sixth-grader Cally Callaway, who brought her grandfather, David Senters, to North Whitfield, she said. She's glad her school offers a Veterans Day event, as it is important to "celebrate what" her grandfather and all the other veterans "did for our country."
"We missed (this) last year due to" the COVID-19 pandemic, but Senters was delighted "they brought it back" this year, said the veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. "It means a lot to veterans and students."
He enjoys interacting with the students and providing them a sense of history, he said.
"The older veterans get to talk to the younger veterans, as well."
Other schools in Whitfield County Schools also observed Veterans Day.
The Beaverdale Elementary School chorus book-ended a lunch for veterans with concerts featuring patriotic songs, while Valley Point Middle School invited veterans to pick up biscuits, coffee/juice and cards of gratitude written by students Thursday morning, said Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools.
Cohutta Elementary School plans to recognize veterans Friday morning in the school gym.
