A.J. Walker began cutting hair at age 13 and quickly became the “community barber” around the tiny burg of Brasstown in southwestern North Carolina. Back then, hand clippers preceded the age of electric tonsorial tools.
“You just gotta work 'em back and forth, and if you get to running your mouth they'll pull more than they cut,” he said of the manual clippers. “You have to work your hands all the time, it's like squeezing a rubber ball. You can't talk a whole lot and use those hand clippers.”
His work was noticed by more than his neighbors. Already an accomplished barber at 17, Walker was cutting a man's hair on the front porch of their home as a barber shop owner visiting from Marietta watched — and then offered him a job in Georgia.
“I was too young and didn't want to leave home,” he recalled, noting that the barbering grew out of necessity. “A friend needed a haircut, so I got him down and cut his hair with a pair of hand clippers. Everybody liked it, so I became a community barber. No pay, people were poor. I had no instructions, I just watched my granddaddy cut hair and my mother was a good barber. I came from a barber line. I'm just an old North Carolina hillbilly.”
Arval Jerry Walker will turn 80 in October and has now been cutting hair for 67 years; 2022 marks his 50th year in Dalton.
His career began humbly in the area around Hayesville, Brasstown and Warne in the Tarheel State, just a few miles “as the crow flies” from Georgia and the college town of Young Harris. He was asked about growing up in the mountains.
“Man, it was rough — on everybody,” he said of the 1940s and '50s. “Nobody had a whole lot, just a few. There were four of us children, and my dad was a carpenter. He went to John C. Campbell Folk School (in Brasstown). He was a cabinet maker; you should see some of the pieces I've got in my house that he made. These guys today just look at it and shake their head (because of the craftsmanship). I've got an acorn bed and a pineapple bed (made of) wild cherry wood.
“Dad had a couple of sawmills. At age 13, I was off-bearing at a sawmill (taking away slabs and lumber). The lumber was running (through the saw) all the time you was off-bearing. I ran it across the tracks to the slab pile. It was rough when school was out. When I got out of school for the summer, I was headed for the sawmill.”
In 1958, the family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for three years where his father built “pull behind” trailers for vehicles, then moved on to building trusses for “snow projects” out in the high desert.
“I went to work out on that project when I was about 17,” he said. “Me and a buddy built 100 trusses a day while several different crews were building eight houses a day. I quit high school in the 11th grade but went back and got my GED. I have two degrees from Tennessee Temple, in theology, in Bible.”
As Walker began his college studies in 1972, he also began cutting hair in Bry-Man's Plaza with Barry Minter.
“I worked with Barry three years and he tried to sell the shop to me, and I talked Gary Stanley into buying it,” he said. “I worked with Gary five years and then came out. I went to school in the daytime till 11 or 12 o'clock, and sometimes I'd eat lunch at the house off I-75 at the 350 exit (Battlefield Parkway). Then I'd come on down and work till 6 o'clock at Bry-Man's Plaza. I'd go home and start studying, sometimes till 2 o'clock in the morning. I've been up at 4 o'clock listening to the typewriter keys as my wife (Martha Evelyn) would type up what I'd done. I'd leave for school about 6 in the morning. It was a rough five years.”
A.J. and Evelyn met when he was boarding at Atlanta's Inman Yard in 1962, a railroad yard and work station. She was the niece of the woman who ran the boarding house; their 60th wedding anniversary arrives in December.
“I don't know how she put up with me that long, but she did,” he said with a chuckle.
They have two sons, A.J. Jr. and Anthony Douglas, who both live in Ringgold. Also, there are daughters-in-law, three granddaughters, a grandson, a great-grandson and a great-granddaughter on the way.
He was asked about retiring when most men his age quit the work world years ago.
“I could have, but I love this business, I really do,” he said. “I really had a bad case of it. I enjoy talking to people. It didn't start out like that. I was real bashful, growing up in the mountains. But if you work in this business, you have to get out of that. You have to talk to people.”
When his shop was on South Thornton Avenue, Walker remembered beauticians Gail Gazaway, Brenda Mitchell and Diane Hammontree working for him. On rare occasions, someone might be dissatisfied with the haircut he'd just rendered.
“I'd tell them 'Buddy, you don't owe me anything if you're not satisfied with your haircut,'” he said. “If you do something, you're going to make mistakes. I don't care what you do. The only one that never made any mistakes, they crucified him.”
'Like collecting anything'
A.J.'s Place — the home of the “Hair Doctor” — is an emporium of sorts with hundreds of items he's collected through several decades. Of an old but shiny bicycle inside a display case, he explained, “They only made 5,000 of those — that's the last American Schwinn made and it's in original condition. Those little old cars there are the period I grew up in; I had a 1956 Bel-Air Sport Coupe Chevrolet, it was a two-door.”
Asked about all the deer head mounts on the walls of the shop, he pointed to one in the corner and said, “I took that one there, the rest I just bought for decoration — you get 'em a lot cheaper when they're already mounted.”
Of a massive buffalo head, he informed he only gave $800 for it, a “steal” since they can go for $2,000.
“I just like collecting anything — Coke (memorabilia), lunch pails, police cars,” Walker said. “Let's see if this old truck will still crank ...”
Sure enough, the miniature diesel emitted a cranking noise as he hit the battery switch.
“And there's Bear Bryant, right there,” he said, pointing to a bear head. “See him with that hounds-tooth hat?”
Pulling teeth?
What about the clientele at A.J.'s Place?
“I've got lawyers, doctors, police officers, National Guardsmen,” he informed. “I've cut wealthy people, poor people, street people, everything else — you get it all, all walks of life. I have pulled a few teeth.”
Walker was asked to elaborate.
“The old boy's dead now, I believe, his last name was Brown,” he began. “He came out from under the bridge (homeless). He had three teeth that was hurting and he wanted them all pulled. I've got this (tool) that adjusts my scissors, and they clamp down and lock. I clamped down on that sucker and gave it that wrist action, back and forth, and it broke those roots and slid right out. I pulled two of them and neither of them bled. I said, 'Oh my, this is a dry socket — this is going to kill this guy!' I told him, this last one's going to hurt since the other two didn't bleed.
“I backed off a little and got it out of there. He didn't die. He got up and shook my hand like I'd give him a million dollars! But there's some wild tales out there about me, I'm telling you.”
The discussion turned to “high-and-tight” hair cuts, a military specialty.
“A lot of people want a high-and-tight, but they don't know what a high-and-tight is,” he said. “I lowered the blade on one (customer) and the hair started to fall like feathers off a chicken. He said I got it too short, but I said, 'Hey, you told me you wanted a high-and-tight. I've got two guys in here heard you say it.' He came back, but next time he didn't want a high-and-tight, he'd just heard the phrase.”
An ordained Baptist minister, Walker added, “I never did get into it (pastoring) the way I wanted to, but it is what it is. I've preached a lot here in the barber shop, but that's about all. I fill in (for other preachers) and have done several weddings and funerals here in Dalton. I'm more evangelistic and don't really want to pastor a church — that's not really my calling. I've won a few people to the Lord. I preach to 'em, pray for 'em, sing for 'em — whatever it takes to get the job done.
“One of the barbers in town I used to work with at Bry-Man's Plaza, somebody asked him, 'You know old A.J.?' He said, 'Yeah, I know the preacher man.' So I got a reputation.”
That rep includes being one heckuva barber, with almost a lifetime to prove it.
