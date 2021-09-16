High school 'a lot better' than expected for Harrison

Though admittedly "shy" by nature, Hallie Harrison "always wanted to give a speech at graduation," and she got her wish at Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2021 commencement in May.
"A lot of people see me as timid, but I actually love public speaking, and I've always been able to get up in front of people," said Harrison, who graduated with honors with distinction — she finished with a numerical average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement (AP) or dual-enrollment classes — and was a 2020-21 Georgia Scholar. "I had to try out, and I was really excited when I" was selected to deliver the senior farewell address.
"A lot happened our senior year — it was kind of crazy because of (COVID-19) — but we came together and got to do important things because of that," Harrison said. "I will miss my friends and teachers — that's one of the things I'm sad about — because there are so many people you see every day you won't after high school."
She advises younger students to "enjoy the time you have here, because it goes by so fast."
"I can't believe how fast high school went," she said. "It flies."
Though Harrison "is quiet and reserved, she was able to work with others in such a way as to foster great progress toward whatever the task was at hand," said Janet Robbins, an agriculture teacher at Northwest who taught Harrison in several classes and was her FFA adviser. "My favorite memories with her were those times in class when we were able to joke and play and discuss life and have teachable moments — moments when the life lesson is as important or more important than anything else."
"She was also a standout in her help with the Farm to School festivals that invited hundreds of kindergarten students to Northwest where they were treated to (dozens of) booths of animals, plants and other agricultural-related activities, foods and educational opportunities," Robbins said. "Members of the Family and Consumer Science classes and the Agriculture Education classes were in charge of hosting the event and coordinating all the variables, (and) Hallie took a leadership role and was a member of the organizing committee for the event."
"She helped to organize the booths, facility needs, layout, bus transportation schedule, educational content and so much more," Robbins added. "She was one of those happy faces (who) worked hard without causing stress and was a blessing to everyone that came in contact with her."
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
"It means a lot to be (a Georgia Scholar), because I've worked really hard in school the last four years, (taking) a lot of AP, dual-enrollment and honors classes," Harrison said. "I wanted to be prepared for college."
Some of her Northwest classes were highly demanding, like honors chemistry her sophomore year, she said. "I'm glad I took it, because I was ready for Dalton State" College dual-enrollment classes, and Melissa Torbett "is a really good teacher."
Harrison credits her academic success to her organization and time management skills.
"I definitely didn't want to procrastinate, because the few times I did, I had to stay up super late at night, and I've always been really organized, which helps a lot," she said. "I always kept a planner."
Harrison was vice president of the Key Club as a junior, secretary of the National Honor Society chapter senior year and a member of the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (she played softball for two years) and FFA. She's also active with the Tunnel Hill First Baptist Church youth groups, and she went on a mission trip to Ohio this summer with members of her congregation.
Robbins "was able to watch (Harrison) perform as a talented student academically, but also flourish as a leader among her peers," she said. Harrison is "a fantastic kid and a true treasure."
Harrison "really enjoyed FFA, because my dad does landscaping, so we talked a lot about that, and volunteering at nursing homes and with the" Miracle League of Whitfield County, she said. "It's fun to talk with the residents" of nursing homes and "to see kids who don't usually get to play enjoy themselves on the (Miracle) field."
For as long as Harrison can remember, she's wanted to work with children, and that meant an interest in neonatal nursing since kindergarten, but reflecting on her Whitfield County Schools experience led her to pursue early childhood education at Dalton State.
"I know a lot of teachers who went to" Dalton State for education and "really enjoyed the program," said Harrison. "Teaching was always in the back of my mind, and I've taught (Sunday school) to children in my church" for years.
Harrison will attend Dalton State for at least two years, and she already has credits there through dual-enrollment.
"It's not as expensive as going" elsewhere, and "it's close to home," Harrison said. "I'm kind of a homebody."
She also enjoys writing, "telling stories that happened to me and then turning them into lessons," she said. "I had (Jordan) Leonard for two years (as a teacher), and I really grew as a writer through those classes."
Harrison "felt like Northwest was one big family," she said. "I love 'High School Musical,'" and before arriving at Northwest, "I thought high school would be like that, but it turned out to be a lot better."
