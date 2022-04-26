High school art contest
Ms. Tressie Ganell Gallman, age 78 of Pine Bluff, AR, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her residence. Tressie was a member of the Christian faith. She was preceded in death by father, John D. Miley; mother, Lula King; Quent Mullis. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David…
Clay Gerome Brewer, age 67, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away, April 25, 2022. He was born November 19, 1954. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton.
Mrs. Margaret J. Wilson, age 89, of Resaca, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 24, 2022 after a brief illness. Margaret was born June 3, 1932 in Cedar Bluff, Alabama, a daughter of the late, Richard Earl and Nellie Bea Morgan Prater, Sr. She was also pr…
Thelma Kirk, age 69, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born on March 27, 1953. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton.
