High school class of 2021 members reflect on 'historic' year

Members of the class of 2021 who spent their final year of high school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — as well as the last two months of their junior year — said their experiences forced them to adjust and, in the process, learn more about themselves.
"I wanted all the experiences you get in high school, and that was definitely compromised, but even though there may have been limited numbers (for some of those activities), we did at least get those experiences, and that's what mattered to me," said Reese Brown, a Georgia Scholar and valedictorian of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2021.
When Whitfield County Schools opened the 2020-21 school year with a cohort model for high school, where only certain students attended in-person on certain days while learning remotely the others, "it was sad," because most of Brown's friends were in an opposite cohort, but "once we got back together more after the first month, it got better."
During the two months of virtual learning in the spring of 2020 "we were just treading water," said Ryan Hulsey, who graduated from Northwest with honors with distinction — finishing with a numerical average of 94.5-100 while taking at least three Advanced Placement (AP) or dual enrollment (college) classes — and was a 2020-21 Georgia Scholar. "We were so used to pen and paper that just figuring out how to format on Google Docs was a big thing."
"I worried about getting complacent, because it was so easy to sit and do nothing, so I wanted to keep myself physically and mentally sharp," Hulsey said. "I read a lot, and I watched YouTube videos on science and engineering to keep my mind active."
When he and his classmates returned to school last fall, albeit on a limited basis, "it was like we were spinning our wheels, and it was hard to find our footing," he said. "By November, we found traction and got going."
Brown "learned I can adapt to situations quickly," she said. "I can also handle (learning) by myself," which she was forced to do during the complete virtual learning of the final two months of the 2019-20 year, and "I think the college class I had off (Northwest's) campus" at Dalton State College as a junior "helped me with that."
Hallie Harrison "felt like I didn't learn as much" through virtual classes during the COVID-19 pandemic — "it's just hard on a computer screen" — so she was thankful to return to in-person classes senior year, and "it made me realize how much I enjoy school," she said. "I didn't know what to do without it."
"It's all the little things you miss that are so important," said Harrison, who graduated from Northwest with honors with distinction and was a 2020-21 Georgia Scholar. "We learn a lot more in school than how to write essays or solve math problems."
Having a senior year entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic was certainly "historic," but Chloe Hutchison believes it will benefit her and her classmates in the long run because of the spirit of cooperation it forced upon her class.
"I think the previous generations have gotten comfortable not trying to find middle ground, but this generation is comfortable living in the gray area, which is a lot closer to right than either extreme," said Hutchison, a Northwest class of 2021 honors with distinction graduate and a Georgia Scholar for 2020-21. "Kids are a lot more pliable than adults and more open to trying new things."
During the pandemic, "I got a lot broader perspective on the world, because it was thrown in your face, and I feel more empathetic," she said. "I know I'm not the only one who has struggled with who I am and what I want to be, and I want to help other people find themselves."
Concluding her high school years during the COVID-19 pandemic was a "unique experience," but "I was able to learn and grow in myself," said Abby Adams, who graduated with honors with distinction and was a 2020-21 Georgia Scholar from Northwest. "I wasn't that interested in politics and the news before (the pandemic), but I've learned a lot, and I've become more independent in my thinking."
Hulsey realized how critical his family — and time with them — is during the pandemic, he said.
"You can forget how important your family is in your life when you're away from them most of the time, but this (experience) strengthened how much I value my family and their support."
Previously, "I'd just go from school to work, and I'd barely be home, but" his parents and all three of their sons "got to have a family dinner together for once," he said. "We had family picnics, we went to the lake, and we played tennis."
For Abigail Liu, Dalton High School's 2020-21 STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student, her only real academic rough patch came during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. While everyone had to learn remotely for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year, Liu opted for virtual learning for the first half of the next school year, too, before returning to in-person instruction because "it was not working."
"I didn't see my teachers, so it was hard to be motivated, and there was no sense of urgency," she said. "My friends were struggling, too, so it was like 'If everyone is struggling, it's OK if (I am) too.'"
Jennifer Balog, a history teacher who taught Liu for three years and was selected by Liu as Dalton High's STAR teacher, believes "we need to give all these kids a certain amount of grace because this has been so hard for them," she said. "The way they attend school, go to work and even go out to eat, it all changed, and none of us has ever gone through anything like this before."
