The Robert Loughridge Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently recognized area high school Good Citizens. A school’s DAR Good Citizen must exhibit the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Rylie Abernathy of North Murray High School was selected to advance to region competition. Good Citizens from other area high school are Michelle Garcia, Southeast Whitfield High School; Sarah Grace Edgeman, Christian Heritage School; Sarah Ridley, Murray County High School; Yasmeen Issa, Dalton High School; Charlotte Edwards, Northwest Whitfield High School; and Noah Crump, Coahulla Creek High School.
Abernathy is the daughter of Michael and Tracy Abernathy. She is the Student Council president, a member of the National Honor Society and a 2021 Georgia High School Association Literary Competition Domestic Extemporaneous Public Speaking qualifier. She has also been a member of the dance team and a varsity football and basketball cheerleader. Abernathy volunteers her time to the Toys for Tots program and Community Christmas.
Garcia is the daughter of Jairre Garcia and Rosa Castillo. Garcia is a member of the marching band, Key Club, a Raider Ambassador, National Honor Society, robotics team, mock trial team, Beta Club, senior class officer, swim team, cross country team and track team.
Edgeman is the daughter of Duane and Michelle Edgeman. She has received the Scholar Athlete award, Scholar Artist award and Georgia Certificate of Merit. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, forensics club, debate club, Christian Heritage math team, volleyball team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Edgeman is the yearbook editor, a member of the musical theater program, Servant Leadership Team, senior class representative, events committee, sprit committee, service committee, student life committee, marketing committee, campus pride committee, spiritual life committee, admissions committee and academic committee. Her volunteer work includes serving as a tutor with the PAW program, Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs and the Miracle League of Whitfield County.
Ridley is the daughter of Nathan and Amanda Ridley. Ridley is currently serving as president of National Honor Society, National Beta Club and National Thespian Society. She is a member of student council, show choir and participated in Georgia High School Association Literary Competition all four years of high school. She is a University of Georgia Merit Scholar, Georgia Honors nominee and a Young Georgia Authors region winner. She has also participated in volleyball and cheerleading in her high school career. Ridley has volunteered in the community with the summer feeding program, Spring Place Ruritan Club, Community Christmas and disaster relief services.
Isaa is the daughter of Jalila Almanassra. Issa is a member of DECA, drama club, FBLA and serves as treasurer of the Student Council, and vice president of both the National Honors Society and Beta Club. Issa is an AP Scholar and garnered a superior rating at the Georgia Thespian Tech Challenge. Issa volunteers with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia and the Chattanooga Food Bank.
Edwards is the daughter of William Edwards and Heidi Edwards. Edwards is a member of the Drama Club, Ladies of Northwest Chorus Ensemble, International Thespian Society, yearbook editor, class vice president and National Honor Society. Edwards has been a Governor Honors Program nominee in drama and social studies and a Georgia Certificate of Merit. She has been active in Girl Scouts and volunteered at the Vann House and performed at various community events.
Crump is the son of Chris and Christy Crump. He serves as senior vice president for his class as well as serving as drumline captain of the marching band, concert band, videographer and editor for the audio/visual program, S.T.E.P. head editor and a member of the National Honor Society. He placed first in the audio production at the Georgia Students Technology Competition in Macon. Crump volunteers at his church for music and the media team.
