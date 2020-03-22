Area High School High Tech (HSHT) students learned about local job opportunities and made connections with employers recently during a career fair at the Dalton Convention Center.
High School High Tech is a community-based initiative that provides high school juniors and seniors with disabilities links to academic and career-development experiences, which helps them meet the demands of a 21st century workforce, according to Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. The initiative provides information, programs and training "designed to enhance equal employment opportunities for youth with all types of disabilities, reduce the dropout rate, empower them to enter technological careers and facilitate a successful transition to post-secondary education or gainful employment."
Chris Burse, Miles Edwards and Brayden Saine, all from LaFayette, appreciated the opportunity to explore so many college and career opportunities in one place.
"It's a good thing for everyone to do, because you get to know everything that's out there," Edwards said. "We can see what we want to get into later in life."
Saine hadn't attended a fair of this nature previously, so he, too, was grateful for the one-stop-shop setup, he said. Saine is interested in becoming "an evangelist so I can spread the Gospel."
Edwards was particularly interested in Georgia Northwestern Technical College because it's "closer to home," and one of his family members works there, he said. "I want to do computer engineering."
Burse is intrigued by the trades, he said. He found information at the booth for the Elite Linemen Training Institute compelling, but he's also considering welding.
Located in Tunnel Hill, the Elite Linemen Training Institute "works really hard to get students jobs by the end of their 11-12-week training," said office administrator Haley Blake. The average age of a lineman is 55, so there's a need for young workers in the field, and while "it's physically demanding work, it pays well, and you get to be outside."
"There's no need for a four-year college degree, and you can make a really good living," Blake said. "You can support yourself and your family, and it's an important job."
At the Elite Linemen Training Institute, "we can even help people get their (Commercial Driver License) learner permit," she said. "We have a truck, land, and an instructor — usually the hardest part for people is to try to find a truck to use and an instructor."
Roughly 30 employers, from Dalton Ford and Dalton Utilities to the Dalton Fire Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, as well as post-secondary institutions, like Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College, were on hand on March 12 to share information with more than 150 High School High Tech students from Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties, Horsley said. Many of the employers and post-secondary institutions that attended also partner with High School High Tech throughout the year on transition activities, such as tours of businesses and schools.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also represented at the fair, including its Environmental Protection Division, which ensures compliance with rules and regulations.
For example, "we make sure construction sites comply with (laws) to protect our streams," said Caroline Dalis, an environmental compliance specialist. They also check solid waste sites regarding dumping complaints, as the Environmental Protection Division is charged with protecting the state's air, lands and watersheds.
"We are complaint-driven, so you deal a lot with the public and (do) customer service," Dalis said. "With complaints about sediment runoff or discolored water, you go to the (Environmental Protection Division)."
"Sometimes, people aren't aware of the rules, so you do education, and sometimes they are aware, so you have to adapt to situations," she said. "You're out in the field a lot, so it's not redundant."
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is "constantly recruiting" for various positions, especially environmental engineers, geologists and lab scientists, said Faigann Arnold, a human resources generalist for the department. Those individuals "make sure things stay afloat."
"I really enjoy my job, and not a lot of people can say that," Dalis said. "It's rewarding."
