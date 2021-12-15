High school seniors' final 'Nutcracker' this weekend

In the words of senior Dalton Dance Company member Maddie Whittle, “'Nutcracker' is extra special this year because we will get to share this wonderful tradition with everyone! It’s always so much fun and a great way to start the holidays!”
Maddie is a senior at Dalton High School and is the daughter of Allison and Dave Whittle. She will be dancing the roles of the Arabian soloist, Snowflake, Spanish Corps, Waltz of the Flowers and Mouse.
For the eight area high school seniors and one early high school graduate dancing in "Nutcracker 2021," this weekend is sure to be filled with both the magic and excitement of performances as well as a bit of sorrow and nostalgia as the curtain closes for the finale. They’ve performed together for years, sharing in both the struggles and triumphs that come with growing up. They’ve danced in the "Nutcracker" as Little Angels, Party Girls and Snowflakes, working together as a unit each year to create beautiful performances. From the first rehearsals in September to the final costume fitting, these senior dancers look forward to performing for their families and community and enjoying a bond that develops from countless hours of rehearsing, painful feet and joyous performances together.
Dalton High School senior Sophie Creswell, daughter of Cheryl and Will Creswell, says her favorite "Nutcracker" memories are those made backstage.
“I can remember so many special moments with my dance family over the past 15 years. The 'Nutcracker' will always be my favorite Christmas tradition!”
Sophie will be dancing the roles of Snowflake, Spanish Corps, Flower, Mother Ginger, Party Mom and one of the Mouse King’s Hip Hop Mice.
Mia Gale is a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School and is the daughter of Howard and Sarita Gale. Mia will be performing as a Chinese soloist as well as Grandma, Snowflake, a Spring Flower, Spanish Corps and the Mouse King. She said she loves hearing the first note of the music because that’s when the show begins.
“I’m looking forward to this year’s 'Nutcracker' because even though it’s my last one, it indicates a start to new beginnings.”
Northwest Whitfield High School senior Drew Patton is the daughter of Michele and Rick Patton. She says, “'Nutcracker' is so special to me because I get to perform with my best friends and for my loved ones. My favorite part is praying with my cast before the curtain opens for Act II.”
Drew will be dancing the Chinese Duet with her cousin Rylei Brown, and also dancing as a Spring Flower, Spanish Corps, a Snowflake and a Mouse.
Northwest Whitfield High School senior Emma Ridley will be performing as the Columbine Doll in Act I, and as Spanish Hot Chocolate, a Snowflake, a Flower and a Mouse. She is the daughter of Hope and Rusty Ridley.
She says, “'Nutcracker' is special because it is a wonderful tradition that we have all shared together ever since we were little. It is an extraordinary feeling to be onstage surrounded by the beautiful music and engulfed in the bright lights and to pray together before the curtain opens. I am so lucky to be a part of this magic!”
Daughter of Jennifer and Eric Simmons, Addie says her favorite part of "Nutcracker" was dancing in Waltz of the Snowflakes for the first time.
“I’ve always loved watching snow, and dancing with my friends in the beautiful snow costumes for the first time was so much fun!”
The Dalton High School senior will be dancing the roles of Chinese Tea Duet, Waltz of the Flowers, Waltz of the Snowflakes, Spanish Hot Chocolate and in the battle scene as Mouse 6.
Dalton High School senior Aidan Stacy is the daughter of Katy and Stephen Stacy. She says "Nutcracker" is her favorite time of the year and she has a lot of anticipation leading up to her final performances.
“This year especially is going to be very bittersweet. Thinking back, my most favorite memory is when the water was shut off during the performances and we had to walk outside in between shows to go to the bathroom. It was freezing, but it definitely put us in the Christmas spirit!”
Aidan will be performing as the Dewdrop and as a Flower, Spanish Corps, Snowflake, Party Mom and a Mouse.
Emma Grace Tillman, a senior at Christian Heritage School, is the daughter of Michelle and Rodney Dodd. In addition to performing as the Snow Queen, she will dance in the corps of Snow and Waltz of the Flowers, Spanish and as a Mouse.
Emma Grace says, “The 'Nutcracker' season is the happiest time of the year for me and my family. This year is going to be extra special to my heart because I will be dancing a role that I have dreamed of since my first 'Nutcracker.'”
Rayna Wilson, an early high school graduate and current student at Dalton State College, says her favorite memories of "Nutcracker" always happen backstage before the curtain goes up.
“My freshman year, I got to pray with different groups of dancers before the curtains opened. It relaxed us all, and put our minds in the right state in which to perform.”
She is the daughter of Heidi and Michael Wilson and will be dancing as the Dewdrop soloist and as a Snowflake, a Flower, a Spanish Hot Chocolate, Party Mom and a Mouse. She has also been understudying the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Come and see these dancers flurry and dance under the falling snow as snowflakes, and waltz and bloom on the stage as spring flowers for the last time.
The Dalton Arts Project’s "Nutcracker 2021" continues this weekend with performances Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.
Tickets are $20. Bring one can of food for the local food bank and get $1 off your ticket price.
Title sponsors for "Nutcracker 2021" are Shaw Industries, Textile Rubber and Chemical Co., the Colonnade Theatre, Direct Packaging, Coldwell Banker, Box 1, Engineered Floors, Mohawk and Plexus/Catherine Minor.
Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
