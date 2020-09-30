High-tech study will aid Whitfield County in paving plans

From the Tennessee state line in the north to the Gordon County line in the south, from Murray County in the east to Walker County in the west, the Whitfield County Public Works Department maintains 718 miles of roads.
And the department now has a detailed, photographic record of each mile of road that it is using to put together a multi-year paving plan to keep the roads in the best shape possible.
"We evaluated pavement on and off over the years," said Public Works Department Director DeWayne Hunt. "Sometimes, it was just people in the department basically eyeballing it. About six or seven years ago, we were using a format devised by the Georgia Department of Transportation. We prioritized our paving based on that back in 2015 or 2016. But that program basically dissolved for lack of funding. So last year, I started looking for a new way to do that."
He said the state of the art now is to bring on contractors with specialized equipment that can provide highly-detailed imaging of the roads.
"This can capture details that you really can't see with your naked eyes, even issues below the surface," Hunt said. "We can ride a road and see that maybe it has some rough patches and some good areas. But it's hard to really quantify it and compare it to other roads. Also, you might ride a road and it seems pretty good, but it has some minor cracking that you don't notice. We could put some treatment on that and keep that from getting worse."
In December 2019, the county Board of Commissioners approved a $99,500 contract with ARRB Group, an Exton, Pennsylvania-based engineering company, for such work.
"This is a pretty cool technology," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter. "Basically, DeWayne can sit at his desk and look at all of the roads and compare them."
ARRB came in this spring and photographed the roads and analyzed them, giving the results to Hunt this summer. Hunt said he was "pleasantly surprised" by the results.
"We are in good shape," he said. "It isn't like we've lost the network and need to repair 160 miles in a hurry. We had some roads we knew were going to show up as rough, and we are going to do some resurfacing and patching. Something like 50% of our network was in good shape. About 45% is in fair shape and about 5% is in poor shape. I think that is as good as and maybe better than a lot of North Georgia counties."
Hunt said one of the roads in poor shape is Hickory Flats Road in southern Whitfield County.
"There's a section of that parallel to the river that floods in heavy rains, and that was originally a dirt road that was never built correctly. They basically just paved over a dirt road back years ago," he said. "I think that's the one that if people rode they would say it was in really bad shape."
Hunt said he and his staff will be using the results of the study to create a five-year paving plan. He said they will have to balance the condition of a road with the amount of traffic it handles. They have not yet developed a list of priorities.
"You can't just work on the worst roads for two years and get them up to speed and let other roads, that might have a higher traffic count, deteriorate," he said. "You have to blend it. You consider the shape of the roads, the traffic, safety issues, a lot of different factors. If a road has to be resurfaced every 20 years, there's a spot in around eight to 12 years where you can do some preventive maintenance."
The four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in June includes about $8.3 million for road, bridge and culvert repairs. Hunt said he currently plans to use $2.3 million of that for resurfacing over six years.
"I would be able to put that with our LMIG (state Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant) money and that way give us about $1.4 million (annually) to do paving," he said.
He said that based on the current cost of paving that would allow the department to pave about 24 miles of road each year.
