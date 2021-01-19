Highland Rivers Foundation receives gift from Community Foundation

The Highland Rivers Foundation wants to extend it deepest gratitude to the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia for a generous gift that will allow Highland Rivers Health to replace the mattresses and bedding in all three of its crisis stabilization units (CSU).
Last September during National Recovery Month, the Highland Rivers Foundation launched the "Recovery Begins with a Good Night's Sleep" campaign to raise funds to replace mattresses and bedding for all 74 beds in Highland Rivers Health's three CSUs in Cedartown, Dalton and Rome. After becoming aware of the campaign and the need, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia committed to making a single gift to fulfill the entire fundraising goal of the Good Night's Sleep initiative.
"With this gift, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia will impact literally thousands of individuals across northwest Georgia," said Billy Hayes, CEO of Northside Cherokee Hospital and chair of the Highland Rivers Foundation board. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and its donor community."
Highland Rivers Health operates three crisis units that provide medically supervised mental health crisis stabilization and acute detoxification, and are a front-line alternative to psychiatric hospitalization. People stay in the units approximately one week and then transition to services specific to their ongoing needs and challenges. Combined, the three CSUs serve nearly 5,000 people in Northwest Georgia every year.
"For so many of the people we care for, it's been so long since they've had a good night's rest, and the CSU is the first step on their recovery journey," said John Baldes, nurse manager at Highland Rivers Health's Rome CSU. "It's a simple but strong gesture, and I love getting to offer our individuals a quality mattress that symbolizes how much they matter to us."
David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, is glad the foundation is able to support behavioral health in the region, which he and foundation donors recognize as a priority.
"Behavioral health treatment is a large need across our region, as it is everywhere, and we are pleased to be able to support those individuals with the most acute behavioral health needs and make their path toward recovery more comfortable," Aft said. "Highland Rivers Health works with some of the most vulnerable individuals in our communities and we are proud to partner with them."
Based in Dalton, with affiliates in Cartersville and Calhoun, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia works with people and families to help them get the most out of their charitable giving. The foundation works to strengthen communities by fostering collaboration and awarding grants to qualified organizations to help them address needs throughout the region, while also helping organizations build endowments to secure their futures.
