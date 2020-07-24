Highland Rivers Health governing board elects officers

Cherokee County board member Chantel Adams, founder of Mission Driven Woman, was elected chair of the Highland Rivers Health governing board at the board's regular meeting in June. Her one-year term as chair began July 1, the start of the agency's 2021 fiscal year. Adams has served as chair twice before, during the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, and has served as interim chair since February.
Other officers elected for fiscal year 2021 are Gilmer County board member and behavioral health advocate Leland Johnson as vice chair; Polk County board member Sherman Ross, Mayor of the City of Rockmart, as secretary; and Bartow County board member Chris Mosley, CEO of Cartersville Medical Center, as treasurer. Highland Rivers Health provides treatment and recovery services for mental health, addiction and intellectual developmental disabilities in a 12-county region of northwest Georgia that includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
"As a community agency, Highland Rivers Health benefits from an active and engaged board that is representative of the communities we serve," said Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas. "We are very pleased to have Chantel Adams continue as chair, leading what is once again a very strong slate of officers, especially as we look toward renewing our accreditation this fall."
Highland Rivers' governing board includes a representative from every county in the agency's service area (with two representatives from both Floyd and Polk counties) who are appointed by each county's board of commissioners. The board has four officers (chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer) who are selected by governing board members, and two standing committees: corporate compliance and finance. Members serve three-year terms and terms are staggered to ensure continuity of governance. The board includes several people who have family members with mental illness, addictive disease or developmental disabilities, and includes representatives from the judicial system, family services, private industry, law enforcement, local government and healthcare, among others.
The Highland Rivers governing board meets every other month, six times each year. All fiscal year 2021 meetings will be held at Highland Rivers' ROC Clubhouse, 1 Goodyear Ave., in Cartersville, at 10:30 a.m. The finance and compliance committees meet at 9:30 a.m., prior to the full board meeting.
All board meetings are open to the public and are announced.
