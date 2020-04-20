Highland Rivers Health makes public appeal for personal protective equipment amid COVID-19 outbreak

Highland Rivers Health is making a public appeal for personal protective equipment (PPE) — especially masks and gowns — as staff continue to provide essential services to vulnerable and high-risk individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Highland Rivers Health, like Georgia’s other 24 community service boards, is considered an essential service under Gov. Kemp’s March 14 executive order.
Although the agency has a well-established supply chain and relationships with PPE vendors, increased demand across all community sectors combined with the need for enhanced infection control measures at Highland Rivers facilities has resulted in unprecedented challenges in procuring needed PPE for agency staff.
“Because many people know Highland Rivers primarily as a mental health agency, they may not realize how much personal protective equipment we use in a typical day in our group homes, crisis units and residential programs,” Highland Rivers Health CEO Melanie Dallas said. “Now, with staff in our outpatient clinics and community-based programs needing to wear masks and gloves – as well as workers in businesses across our communities — we are having difficulty securing adequate supplies of PPE.”
Dallas said as one of the state’s largest providers of behavioral health services — serving more than 16,000 unique individuals each year — the true scope of Highland Rivers’ operations may be surprising to some but clearly underscores why it is critical its staff have access to adequate supplies of PPE. Highland Rivers Health provides treatment and recovery services for mental health, addiction and intellectual developmental disabilities in a 12-county region of northwest Georgia that includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Highland Rivers Health operates eight outpatient clinics in which services are available on a walk-in basis, as well as three residential crisis stabilization/acute detoxification units. The crisis units have a combined capacity of 74 beds and average length of stay for individuals is seven to 10 days. Crisis beds turn over quickly and the units serve approximately 5,000 people annually.
Highland Rivers also operates six community-based group homes that house individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which are staffed 24/7. Individuals in these homes often have compromised health or are otherwise medically fragile and many need assistance with medication administration, feeding, bathing and toileting.
In addition, Highland Rivers operates two residential substance abuse treatment programs: a 20-bed unit for men in Jasper and a 39-bed unit for women in Rome. Both programs are approximately six months in duration. Many of the people served in these programs have compromised immune response due to histories of chronic substance use and most also have underlying mental health conditions.
Finally, Highland Rivers has several community-based program — including Assertive Community Treatment, Intensive Case Management, Community Support Team and Community Residential Services — that help maintain individuals with severe and persistent mental illness in the community (rather than in a hospital or institution).
There are currently approximately 100 people served in these programs by multidisciplinary teams of behavioral health professionals that go into the community and provide services where these people live. Without these services, many of the individuals would end up in emergency departments, crisis units, psychiatric hospitals, incarcerated or homeless.
With approximately 500 staff that interact directly with individuals receiving services, Highland Rivers currently has need of thousands of N95 masks, surgical masks and disposable gowns, as well as hundreds of face shields, though any quantity is helpful. Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer are also in constant demand.
Individuals or organizations that might be able to supply any needed PPE are asked to contact Highland Rivers Chief Operating Officer Dena Payne at (706) 270-5000 ext. 1104, or email denapayne@highlandrivers.org.
