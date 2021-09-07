Highland Rivers Health receives three-year accreditation

The Highland Rivers Community Service Board, dba Highland Rivers Health, has received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities International. The three-year accreditation is the highest level of accreditation the commission awards.
The new accreditation is in effect through 2023 and applies retroactively from 2020. The accreditation had been scheduled to take place last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highland Rivers Health's previous accreditation, in 2017, remained in effect in the interim.
“This accreditation, more than anything, is an acknowledgement of the commitment of the Highland Rivers Health staff, the more than 650 people who work every day of the year to make a difference in the lives of individuals, families and our communities,” said Melanie Dallas, CEO of Highland Rivers. “I am very proud of this organization and our staff, and proud to have our communities know Highland Rivers continues to provide compassionate care and high-quality behavioral health services.”
The accreditation process included a review of more than 230 key operational areas across 26 agency service lines by a team of seven commission surveyors. The three-day survey — conducted virtually this year due to the pandemic — took place in May and included a comprehensive review of agency policies, procedures and program plans.
Surveyors also examined outcome data, service documentation and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance, and conducted interviews with agency staff, board members and individuals receiving services from Highland Rivers Health.
According to the report, Highland Rivers Health is a respected service provider that embraces the commission standards to provide a quality experience for the persons served, family members and other stakeholders. The report goes on to state that the agency’s commitment to continuous quality improvement drives its goal to provide much-needed services and supports in the community, and that agency leaders are recognized as leaders in the field.
Highland Rivers Health has been accredited by the commission since 2003.
