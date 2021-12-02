Highland Rivers Health to integrate Haralson Behavioral Health, Cobb County Community Services Board

Highland Rivers Health, one of Georgia’s largest behavioral health agencies, will grow substantially in 2022 with the integration of Haralson Behavioral Health Services and the Cobb County Community Services Board.
The combined agency will retain the legal name Highland Rivers Community Service Board but will do business as Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, with a new logo and the new tagline “One community fostering hope, empowerment and purpose.” A new agency website will be unveiled in early 2022 as part of the ongoing rebranding and service integration that is expected to take several months.
Following the consolidation, Highland Rivers will be the largest behavioral health provider in Georgia, with a 13-county service territory that is home to more than 1.7 million people — nearly 17% of Georgia’s population — across a 4,700-square-mile area of Northwest Georgia. With a combined workforce of nearly 1,000 professionals, the agency will have an approximately $75 million annual budget.
The new, integrated organization will improve access to a broader array of behavioral health services for Georgians in metro Atlanta and Northwest Georgia, said Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
“Consistent access to quality behavioral health services should be a part of all Georgians’ overall healthcare plans,” said Fitzgerald. “Highland Rivers has been a great partner to the state in providing high quality services to those who are uninsured or underinsured, and their expansion is a hopeful sign that more Georgians can have consistent access to services that support their overall well-being.”
Plans for the potential consolidation of the Cobb County CSB (CCCSB) into Highland Rivers Health began in late 2019, as CCCSB was unable to adequately meet demand for services in the community. Toward that end, Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas was contracted to serve as interim CEO of the Cobb agency in July 2020, following the retirement of CEO Foster Norman.
During the ensuing period, staff from Highland Rivers worked closely with their counterparts at CCCSB to determine processes for integrating the operational and financial workings of the two agencies. Following months of intensive preparation and planning, the governing boards of both entities this summer voted to proceed with consolidation.
Haralson County has been served by Haralson Behavioral Health Services (HBHS), a standalone agency with approximately 20 staff but which was not a community service board. Highland Rivers Health has had a long-term partnership with HBHS to provide community-based services in the county, and has generally considered Haralson County as part of its service territory. As with the Cobb County CSB, the Haralson Behavioral Health facility will become a Highland Rivers facility, and staff will become employees of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health.
The Highland Rivers governing board will undergo changes as well. The current 14-member board will be expanded to 18 members, with consideration being given to the population size of the counties served. Dallas will continue as CEO of the new entity, and all existing members of Highland Rivers’ executive team will likewise remain in their current positions.
“Highland Rivers has always been very intentional about partnerships in the community, and by integrating the Cobb and Haralson organizations we will all be able to work more effectively to strengthen the behavioral health safety net in Georgia,” Dallas said.
“What’s most important is that individuals with behavioral health needs are receiving the services they need, and this consolidation will allow us to serve more people with better services in Cobb County and all the communities we serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.