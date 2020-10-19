Hill to serve as vice president for AdventHealth

AdventHealth Murray is pleased to announce that Scott Hill will serve as vice president of physician enterprise for AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon.
“We are so excited to have Scott join our team at AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon,” said Mike Murrill, president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon. “In his new role, he will provide executive leadership over all operational aspects of our physician enterprise. We look forward to his future successes as a part of our team.”
Hill has nearly 30 years of healthcare leadership experience and has been a part of the AdventHealth team for 10 years. Most recently, he served as vice president of operations of AdventHealth Medical Group in Orlando. Hill graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor of science in health services administration and earned his master of health administration from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.
“I’m extremely excited to be joining the team at AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon,” said Hill. “Having worked for AdventHealth in Orlando for 10 years, I feel blessed to have an opportunity to return to North Georgia and continue our work in providing whole person care to the residents of our communities.”
Hill and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for 28 years and have two sons, Ryan and Jarrett. He and his wife enjoy outdoor activities and look forward to hiking, biking and running in the Northwest Georgia area.
