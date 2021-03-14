'His heart was for the students': Stanley steps back after eight years on the school board

Tony Stanley first ran for a spot on the Whitfield County Board of Education because he desperately wanted to see major changes in a system that had lost its way, he said, and he was able to retire from the board satisfied after his second four-year term knowing the turnaround was complete.
"I didn't plan on doing it forever, and it's an entirely different system now than it was then, which I'm very proud of," said Stanley, who completed his time on the board at the end of 2020. "Graduation rates are better, test scores are better, and we have a better fund balance."
Facilities have also been upgraded with the aid of the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST), a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county that school systems use to finance capital projects like new and remodeled buildings. The system has built Eastbrook Middle School and Valley Point Middle School, with the new North Whitfield Middle School slated to open in August.
"We should be in pretty good shape as far as facilities, (and) ESPLOST has been a great help," Stanley said. The new middle schools were "much needed, (but) would have been almost impossible without ESPLOST."
School boards have only so much power, and one board member has even less sway, a fact Stanley quickly discovered.
"That's actually one of the things I wish people understood more, what a school board actually does," he said. "You set policy, evaluate, hire or fire a superintendent, and approve the budget, but you absolutely cannot get involved in day-to-day operations."
"And even with the budget, schools are very restricted, because money is for specific (purposes)," he said. "You can't take from one bucket and put into another."
Perhaps the best -- and most impactful decision -- the board made during Stanley's tenure was hiring Judy Gilreath as superintendent in March 2013, he said. "She had a big job in front of her, but she did the work and turned it around." Gilreath plans to retire as superintendent in June.
"She is absolutely awesome, and the system and the kids are her focus, not personal gain," he said. "She's in it for the right reasons, and that reflects in her work."
At various board training sessions, Stanley often hears complaints from members in other systems about discord with superintendents and/or among board members, but "I feel very lucky, because we don't have any of that," he said. "You've got to work together to get anything done, and if you're always arguing, you won't accomplish anything."
The Whitfield school board was named a 2020 Georgia School Boards Association Exemplary Board, and "I'm very proud of that," Stanley said. "Most everything we had to do was already in place, but we did a lot of extra training."
The recognition program is "designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership," recognizing "good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement," according to the association. "The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education's standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership, (and) in 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education."
Gilreath said Stanley "will be missed" on the school board, but "he is a strong supporter of Whitfield County Schools, and I know he will continue to support our school system even though he is no longer on the board."
"As a board member, he always put the interest of our students first in every decision," Gilreath said. "Tony is one of those quiet men who carefully considers a situation before voicing his opinions and is not afraid to do what he believes to be the right thing, even if the decision is not always the most popular."
Stanley, an outside sales representative for Glaze Supply Co., would have continued on the board if no one stepped up to replace him, or if "I thought the person would do a bad job, because I don't want to see (this system) messed up, but, luckily, Carolyn Weaver (was willing to run)," he said. "I have 100% confidence in her."
"It was an honor and a pleasure to work closely with Tony -- and all the other board members" -- in various capacities before joining the board, said Weaver, who was unopposed in her bid to replace Stanley as the board's District 3 representative and was the administrative assistant to the superintendent for several years before joining the board. "Tony did a lot for us -- his heart was for the students of Whitfield County Schools -- he listened to what people had to say, and he's just a good man."
Stanley, who was initially defeated by current board chairman Bill Worley in a runoff election for an at-large post on the school board before winning the District 3 election unopposed, is "a man of his word (and) a man of character," Worley said. "It was an honor for me to serve with him, and I gained a friend."
While there are many highlights from his eight years on the school board, nothing can top being able to hand his children, Rhett, now 22, and Caroline, now 21, their diplomas when they graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School, he said. "That was very important to me."
