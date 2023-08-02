Starling "Junior" Hammontree dropped off this historic photo from 1978, taken in front of the old jail soon after he joined the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. The following identifications were provided.

Sheriff Jack Davis

Fourth row: Hank Austin, Charles "Spanky" Hayes, Carl Travillian, Doug Lakers, Jerry Shoemaker, David Gordon, Frank Fetzer, Harlan Hardin, John Parker.

Third row: Erwin Jackson, Elbert "Red" Manis, Raymond Phillips, Charles Bunch, Charles Ruddell, Trammell Wells, Ricky Eaton, Truman Whitfield, Gary Palmer, Weldon Palmer.

Second row: Charles Cummings, Elizabeth Manis, Martha Glenn, Bob Osborne, Doug "Pop" Davis, Cora Winfrey, David Hammontree (Starling Hammontree's son), David Boyd, Helen Cox, Mitch Cooper, Charles Nix.

First row: Ronnie Dodd, Ricky Swiney, Ralph Rann, Tip Jordan, Frank Carney, Bones Gentry, Davis Summers, Phil Boyd, Starling Hammontree, Debbie Duval, Jr. Craig, Marvin Farrar, Scott Chitwood (the current sheriff).