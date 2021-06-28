Historic properties in Murray open for tours during Second Saturday event on July 10

The historic Wright Hotel, the Chatsworth Depot and Seaboard Coast Line Caboose are all part of the next Second Saturday opening on July 10 in Chatsworth. All three Whitfield-Murray Historical Society properties will be open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission to each property is free, but donations are appreciated.
The Wright Hotel was built in 1909. Many historic displays and memorabilia can be viewed there such as the rock at the bottom of the stairs that weighted down the mail for hotel guests, the seven-foot tub in which Mr. Wright was baptized, original furniture and Indian pottery and baskets. The hotel also houses a collection of nursing paraphernalia belonging to Kate Raine, daughter of Mr. Wright, who was a nurse on the Indian reservations of the southwest. Hotel registers dating to the 1920s give a glimpse of those who stayed there while it was thriving business.
The hotel will unveil a special needlepoint exhibit at the July opening featuring handmade doilies, embroidered bedspreads, handmade lace, cloth napkins and vintage linens from the vast hotel collection. Visitors can also get a sneak peak of a new collection of paintings by local artists Nannie Lou Arthur and Fayna Nunley.
The Chatsworth Depot is the oldest public building in town as it was built in 1905 by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The passenger waiting room contains a talc museum showcasing the talc industry in Murray County. The station agent’s office and the freight room contain historic railroad artifacts and exhibits related to the depot. The 1960 caboose, located behind the Depot, will be open for guests to visit.
The Seaboard Coast Line Caboose was built in 1960 in Jacksonville, Florida ,on the frame of an old boxcar. The caboose traveled throughout the southeastern United States during its active service with the railroad. Tom Moreland acquired the caboose and used it as a storage building until the late 1980s when he donated it to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. The caboose has recently been completely restored, inside and out.
Sponsors for the 2021 Second Saturday openings include Bradley’s Ace Hardware, Bojangles, Captain D’s, Krystal, Murray County elected officials and Peeples Funeral Home.
"Experience a bit of what it might be like to have lived in Chatsworth during the early 1900s," event organizers said. "The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society volunteers at each site have a love of history and each specific property. Join the tours and be transported back in time!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.