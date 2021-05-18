Historical society awards scholarships

As it has done for almost four decades, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society has awarded several scholarships to seniors at various local public high schools. The scholarships are based on the students' interest and work in local history, and each scholarship is named in honor of local historic preservationists.
The recipients at Coahulla Creek High School are Cam and Colt Souther who have volunteered at the Prater's Mill Country Fair during their high school careers. The scholarships at Coahulla Creek honor Judy Alderman and Don Thomas, both of whom serve as trustees of the historical society and have given much to the group's efforts to preserve the area's rich heritage.
Joe McDaniel of Chatsworth will receive the James and Nell Ruth Loughridge Memorial Scholarship given at Murray County High School. Joe has volunteered at the Vann House and at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church since he was in elementary school. He's also a second-generation recipient of this honor. The Loughridges were active in Murray County's historic preservation work for most of five decades.
Several North Murray High School graduates are recipients of this year's Paul Ross Memorial Scholarships. Some have been been visiting local historic sites since they were toddlers and developed that interest into volunteering at various historical society events such as Tea with Mom at the Wright Hotel, Vann House Days at the Vann House and the Spring Place Festival at the Old Methodist Church. The honorees are Reagan Brown, Summer Johnston, Emma Grace Payne, Abby Stafford and Macy Tucker. Ross, a well-known Murray County businessman, was chairman of the society's Board of Trustees.
Elle Shirah, a member of the historical society who has spent much time researching artifacts and learning about the area's history, is the honoree at Southeast Whitfield High School. There the scholarship is named in honor of the late I.V. Chandler, a former educator, businessman and society member, and in honor of Marvin Sowder, well-known Whitfield County historian and trustee of the society.
The scholarships are funded this year by a grant from the Mashburn Trust. Members of the 2021 Scholarship Committee are Judy Alderman, Tim Howard, Deborah Ausmus, Whitney Grant, Jane Pate, Dewey Hughes and Don Thomas. Dalton High and Northwest Whitfield did not have applicants this year.
All recipients will be recognized at their school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.