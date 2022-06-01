For nearly four decades, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society has presented scholarships to students at area public high schools.
The scholarships reward seniors for their interest and work in local history, thus they are a bit unique among scholarship programs. They are earned scholarships which are not based on grade point averages, possible college majors, family income, etc. This year, the honorees have done everything from setting up for historical society events and inventorying historic markers to making local history field trips, researching family history, scanning records at the Murray County Courthouse and volunteering at the Vann House or other local historic sites.
The scholarships also honor society members who have ties to the particular school or community.
Recipients for 2022:
• Avery Woodson, who received the Marvin Sowder-I.V. Chandler Scholarship at Southeast Whitfield High School
• Manush Patel, who received the Judy Alderman-Don Thomas Scholarship at Coahulla Creek High School.
• The James and Nell Ruth Loughridge Memorial Scholarships recipients at Murray County High School are Jada Cline, Lauren Champion, Caleb Peden, Sarah Ridley and Samuel Woodall.
• At North Murray High School, the scholarships are presented in memory of Paul Ross. Honorees are Rachel Haught, Robbie Linginfelter, Avery Seay and Samantha Walker.
Funding for the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society scholarship program is provided by private donations and a grant from the Mashburn Trust. No applications were received from Dalton High School or Northwest Whitfield High School.
