Historical society Christmas sale

Contributed photo

The Whitfield Murray Historical Society annual Christmas sale is today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crown Garden and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. Items include hand-tufted, antique bedspreads; many Christmas items; dolls; a beautiful Federal style dining table and buffet; and much more.