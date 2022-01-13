Historical society hosts the families and friends of veterans killed in Vietnam to hear the author of the series of profiles that honored them

Photo by Benny Huggins

 

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society invited the families and friends of the veterans killed in Vietnam who were profiled in the Daily Citizen-News in 2021 to hear a program presented by series author Mark Millican. The historical society has another meeting in March and will announce the program topic.

 BENNY HUGGINS

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video