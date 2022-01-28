Historical Society plans meeting

Contributed photo

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society meets Sunday, March 20, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cohutta First Presbyterian Church, 326 Wolfe St. in Cohutta. The history of Cohutta First Presbyterian Church and the renovation of the pre-Civil War house, Chipola, will be shared at the meeting. Donna Henderson Maples is the featured speaker.

