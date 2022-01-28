Historical Society plans meeting
John David Patterson, age 48, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
William "Peepum" Millsap, age 78, of Chatsworth, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton; 706-529-5371.
Angela Lorissa Calhoun, age 44, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home.
Amber Nichole Kirby Redwine, age 34, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mr. Michael Bodine, age 77, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was born on June 17, 1944. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton.
