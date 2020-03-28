Historical society postpones, reschedules 2 events

Two annual events in Chatsworth, sponsored by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, have been postponed due to the current state of affairs, but both have been rescheduled.
Model train enthusiasts will still get a chance to participate in the Model Train Expo at the Chatsworth Depot on Saturday, Sept. 12, rather than in April as previously announced. The Section House in City Park will also be open that day with the Depot's own big blue train available to transport visitors between the two sites.
The popular Tea With Mom, normally held on Mother's Day weekend, will be moved to the end of the year for a Christmas Tea at the Historic Wright Hotel. The date and time will be announced in the fall.
Summer Second Saturday events at the Hotel and Depot are expected to go on as announced for June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8 with tours and a free concert in the afternoons.
