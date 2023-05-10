The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society was founded in 1952 as part of an effort to restore the historic Vann House in Spring Place. In 1976, following a period of inactivity, the society was reorganized as a nonprofit organization seeking to preserve and document the history of Whitfield and Murray counties. The society maintains eight local historical properties that would otherwise be in danger of neglect or destruction and many one-of-a-kind documents that are unavailable elsewhere.
The society presented its 29th Annual Historic Preservation Awards on May 7 at the Crown Gardens and Archives at 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton.
The 2023 Preservation Awards were awarded as follows.
Lonnie Eoff was presented an award by Dale Lowman.
Ellen Thompson presented Bruce Davies with an award.
And Roland Rankin was given an award by Judy Alderman.
All of these award recipients have made innumerable contributions to preserving the important history of Whitfield and Murray counties.
High school students were presented with scholarships based on their contributions to historical preservation.
The Pete Sims/Mary Gene Dykes Scholarships were awarded to Dalton High students Sarah Forberger, Nellie Gregg, Parth Karande and Anna La.
The James and Nell Ruth Loughridge Scholarships were awarded to Murray High students Ben Clark and Cameron Cloer.
The Paul Ross Scholarships went to North Murray High students Janna Baggett, Wakelynn Legg and Anslei Powers.
The Dot Seaton Scholarship was awarded to Northwest Whitfield High students Mary Jones, David Minter and Alex Ogles.
The Marvin Sowder/I.V. Chandler Scholarships were awarded to Southeast Whitfield students Chaston Atkins and Jazmine Ayabar.
No students entered the scholarship competition from Coahulla Creek High School. The scholarship is named in honor of Judy Alderman and Dr. Don Thomas.
A special thanks goes to the Mashburn Trust/Foundation for a grant supporting the scholarship fund.
For more information, visit www.whitfield-murrayhistoricalsociety.org, call (706) 278-0217 or email whitfieldmurrayhs@gmail.com.
