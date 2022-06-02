Historical society presents awards

Each May the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society recognizes people, groups and entities that have made significant contributions to historic preservation in the two counties in celebration of Historic Preservation Month as sponsored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Honorees for 2022 are Vivian Chance of Dalton, who has spent countless hours coordinating fundraisers at Crown Gardens and Archives, the headquarters of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, and Dale Lowman, who has worked for many years preserving historic photos from the area, serving as chair of the Wright Hotel committee, researching/writing about local history and volunteering at many historical society events.
