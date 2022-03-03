The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society honors groups and people who have made outstanding contributions to the preservation of the history of Whitfield and Murray counties.
Guidelines for nominations
• Nominated individuals may be living or deceased.
• A nominee does not have to be a current resident of Whitfield or Murray counties.
• Nominated organizations must be active.
• Nominations may be held for up to five years.
Nomination and selection process
• Nomination forms are available in the historical society office and on the society’s website.
• The awards committee, appointed biannually by the society’s president, selects recipients from the nominees. Multiple awards may be presented each year.
• Any member of the historical society may make a nomination.
• All nominations must be in the headquarters office by Friday, April 1, to be considered for selection in that calendar year.
Awards
• Each recipient’s name will be placed on a permanent plaque at the headquarters.
• Each recipient will receive an appropriate token commemorating the occasion of receiving the award.
• Special recognitions can also be given to express appreciation for unique contributions to the society and/or to local historic preservation efforts.
