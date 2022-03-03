NOI

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society honors groups and people who have made outstanding contributions to the preservation of the history of Whitfield and Murray counties.

Guidelines for nominations

• Nominated individuals may be living or deceased.

• A nominee does not have to be a current resident of Whitfield or Murray counties.

• Nominated organizations must be active.

• Nominations may be held for up to five years.

Nomination and selection process

• Nomination forms are available in the historical society office and on the society’s website.

• The awards committee, appointed biannually by the society’s president, selects recipients from the nominees. Multiple awards may be presented each year.

• Any member of the historical society may make a nomination.

• All nominations must be in the headquarters office by Friday, April 1, to be considered for selection in that calendar year.

Awards

• Each recipient’s name will be placed on a permanent plaque at the headquarters.

• Each recipient will receive an appropriate token commemorating the occasion of receiving the award.

• Special recognitions can also be given to express appreciation for unique contributions to the society and/or to local historic preservation efforts.

