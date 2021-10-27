Historical society to hold annual Christmas sale

The Whitfield Murray Historical Society holds its annual Christmas sale on Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Located at The Crown Garden and Archives, the sale features many special items. There are hand-tufted, antique bedspreads; many Christmas items; dolls; books; linens; hand-made and machine-made quilts; and a beautiful Federal-style dining table and buffet.
The Crown Garden and Archives is at 715 Chattanooga Ave. For more information, call (706) 278-0217.
