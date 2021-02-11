Books

Metro photo
The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's "Huge Book Sale" continues Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crown Gardens and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. All hardbacks are $1 and all paperbacks are 50 cents. For more information, call (706) 278-0217.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you