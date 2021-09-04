Hogan keeps Murray County property tax rate the same

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan has held the county's property tax rate steady at 9.103 mills this year.
Hogan had cut the rate from 9.194 mills in 2019 to 9.103 mills in 2020.
A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The county taxes on 40% of assessed value.
The 2021 property tax rate is projected to bring in $8.73 million. The property tax brought in $8.25 million in 2020. The county's 2021 general fund budget is $20.37 million.
