Hogan may declare state of emergency in Murray County

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will hold a called public meeting on Thursday, where he is scheduled to consider a resolution "declaring a State of Emergency arising because of COVID-19 to take immediate emergency measures."
County Manager Tommy Parker said Wednesday afternoon the resolution was still being drafted but it will "echo" proclamations made by President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp last week called on those at greater risk from the coronavirus — including the elderly, those with heart disease and those with chronic respiratory problems — to shelter in place.
Parker said any restrictions on social activity would take effect Friday at midnight and remain in effect for 30 days.
The meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. in the county annex. The public is encouraged to watch the meeting via Facebook Live on the commissioner’s Facebook page.
