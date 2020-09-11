Hogan rolls back Murray County property tax rate

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan has cut the county property tax slightly.
Hogan recently set the tax rate at 9.097 mills, down from 9.194 mills in 2019. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value.
County Manager/Finance Officer Tommy Parker said that is the rollback rate, the rate expected to cancel out extra revenue from the growth of the tax digest if the tax rate wasn't changed.
Parker says the tax rate is expected to bring in $8.246 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.