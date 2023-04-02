Murray County was bustling with activity in 2022, and Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan was busy managing all of it. With funding from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), he was able to complete a number of major projects. and the county’s economic development efforts are attracting interest from countries around the world. The Dalton Daily Citizen spoke with Hogan recently about what is in store for Murray County this year.
Dalton Daily Citizen: State and local governments are finding inflation is a double-edged sword. Tax revenue is going up, but the prices of material and labor are as well. What is Murray County’s 2023 budget? Are you getting squeezed by inflation? Are you concerned about a recession later this year or in 2024?
Hogan: The 2023 budget is $23.8 million, an increase of $1.5 million over 2022. The increase includes a 3% pay increase for employees. We added three positions to the Fire Department and three to Public Works. Most of the additional increase is due to inflation. Although I’m not an economist, I am concerned that we will see an economic downturn within the next year or so.
DDC: Many companies are having trouble finding and keeping high-quality employees. How is Murray County doing? Are there particular positions that you have trouble finding and keeping people and what are you doing to fill those positions?
Hogan: I understand that most employers share this problem. We have increased starting pay and employee pay each year since I have been in office. Of the 260 full-time positions, we currently have 16 vacancies. Two of those are deputies for the sheriff’s office, two are for deputies for the jail, two are firefighters, one for a 911 dispatcher and four are Public Works, two truck drivers and two equipment operators.
DDC: Let me ask about economic growth. The Appalachian Regional Port has made Murray County competitive for warehousing and distribution projects that previously might have looked elsewhere. What are you doing to build on that success? Are there other industries you are trying to lure to the county?
Hogan: We have also located an extrusion manufacturing company in the South Industrial Park. Another manufacturer will be breaking ground in the same park in March. We have several more projects that we expect to be able to announce in 2023.
DDC: A five-year Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax took effect in 2020. How many miles of paving have you been able to do with that? How does that compare to what you would have been able to do without it? How many total miles of road does the county maintain? Has that TSPLOST paid for, or will it pay for, any bridge repairs? What bridges have been repaired or do you plan to repair? How much money is the TSPLOST bringing in and how does that compare to your forecast?
Hogan: We plan to pave about 40 miles this year. In 2022 we paved about 35 miles. We received our first distribution of funds June 1, 2021; that year we paved about 25 miles. Prior to the TSPLOST we were only able to pave about 10-12 miles per year.
We estimated the total collections to be $23.5 million between April 2020–March 2025. However, due to the economy we expect the sales tax to end about December 2023 with the full amount collected. Murray County maintains about 460 road miles.
DDC: I believe Murray County received $7.8 million from the (federal) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
How much of that money has been spent or committed? How much do you have left and how do you plan to determine how that will be spent?
Hogan: We have spent or allocated about $1 million for public safety and other vehicles and a new phone system for E-911. We have allocated about $3.5 million to replace bridges, one on Old Federal Road North and one on Dennis Mill Road. We paid employees about $800,000 total in premium pay in 2021 and 2022 as allowed for COVID-19 guidance. We have obligated (ARPA and SPLOST) $4 million for sewer expansion to just north of the inland port.
DDC: Your current Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax expires at the end of 2024 if I’m not mistaken. What projects did you do with SPLOST funding in 2022 and what do you expect to do in 2023?
How much money is the SPLOST bringing in and how does that compare to your forecast? Have you begun planning for another SPLOST?
Hogan: We funded $1.1 million for road and infrastructure, $1.1 million for hospital capital projects, $800,000 for Public Works vehicles and equipment, and collectively about $800,000 for other capital projects.
We distributed about $164,000 to Eton and $848,000 to Chatsworth. Through four of the six years of the sales tax we have collected $24 million of the $28.75 million estimate. We are preparing the referendum for another SPLOST for November 2023.
DDC: Is there anything you wanted to talk about that I didn’t ask you about? Any message you want to get to county voters?
Hogan: When I took office in 2017, I said then that Murray County is open for business, and we remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.