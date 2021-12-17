Holiday closings and garbage pickup schedule

• City of Dalton offices are closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holidays and Monday, Jan. 3, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
Garbage/recycling and refuse collection is affected by the holidays. Pickups for Monday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 23, take place as usual. Homes with scheduled Friday pickups will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 23. Homes usually serviced on Mondays will not be picked up on Dec. 27. Instead, they will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The rest of the week's schedule will take place as usual.
On Monday, Jan. 3, there is no garbage/recycling or refuse pickups. Those pickups are on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The rest of the week will be collected as usual.
• The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday operating hours for its four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations are the Old Dixie Highway Landfill & Convenience Center; McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta; Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face; and the MLK Convenience Center in Dalton.
All locations are closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas and reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, with regular operating hours. Locations are closed Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in observance of New Year’s Day and reopen Monday, Jan. 3, with regular operating hours. For more information, call (706) 277-2545 or visit www.DWSWA.org.
• For the week of Christmas, the city of Varnell sanitation truck runs its usual route on Thursday, Dec. 23.
• Varnell City Hall is closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27, for the Christmas holidays and on Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year’s holiday.
