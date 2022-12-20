The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours for its four facilities in Whitfield County.
Locations are the Old Dixie Highway Landfill and Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton.
All locations are closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve and reopen on Monday, Dec. 26, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations close early on Saturday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s Eve and are open on Monday, Jan. 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holiday schedule for Christmas and New Year’s:
— Closed Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
— Early closing on Saturday, Dec. 31. Hours are 7 a.m. to noon.
— Normal hours on Monday, Jan. 2.
For more information, call (706) 277-2545 or visit www.DWSWA.org.
• The city of Varnell is closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday and on Friday, Dec. 30, for the New Year’s holiday.
