Thousands of local youngsters and adults may not know his name, but they’ve been helped by Ryan Hollingsworth with their athletic endeavors at the Whitfield County Recreation Department for nearly a decade now.
Hollingsworth serves as sports manager for the department, a position in which he oversees all youth and adult activities in the county.
In recognition of his outstanding efforts, he’s been named Whitfield County Employee of the Month for January.
Hollingsworth is part of a Recreation Department staff that has seen participation growing at record levels. In fact, registration recently closed at record levels for youth soccer, baseball and softball.
“Ryan is our jack-of-all-trades,” Parks and Recreation Director Brian Chastain said at the March 16 county commission meeting where Hollingsworth was presented with a certificate as Employee of the Month. “We couldn’t be prouder of him. He can do pretty much anything in the recreation field — IT (information technology), PowerPoints, drone footage. Just anything we need done, Ryan’s our man. He’s also helped other county departments along the way.”
Valeria Molina of the Human Resources Department is one such person he’s helped.
“While I was working on the county video project,” she explained on her nomination form for Hollingsworth, “I reached out to Ryan for help getting last-minute drone footage done, and without hesitation, he went to all the locations and filmed. This resulted in the video editing finished quicker to be uploaded on our county website.”
Hollingsworth recently took a few minutes to fill out the questionnaire below to let local residents learn more about him.
Time with the county: Nine years.
My current role as a county employee: I oversee all youth/adult activities in the county.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? I get to work with some of the best people at work and with our volunteer coaches. Our department cares so much about the well-being of our county, and I’m just glad I get to be a part of that.
Most successful project you and your team completed? When I first got here we did registration in-house where people had to come into the office to get any information or register. I added an online registration and a website. With today’s world being everything on a smart device, that was crucial for our department as we moved forward. It takes all of us at WCRD to keep this updated.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Be prepared to deal with about 5,000 youth each year and about 300 coaches!!!
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: Sauc’d Pig.
Favorite Whitfield County activity: Riding ATVs and dirt bikes with the kids.
You may be surprised to learn that I: Like to cook, always enjoy trying different things on the grill or in the kitchen.
Anything else you’d like to share: Thanks for the opportunity to be the Employee of the Month. It is a joy to be a part of Whitfield County and WCRD.
