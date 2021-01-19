Holverson aims to help small businesses grow

Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham says organizers had planned to hold the third edition of the PitchDIA (Dalton Innovation Accelerator) contest this spring, but It's too early to say whether the COVID-19 pandemic will permit PitchDIA to be held this year.
If it is, there will be one big change. It will be organized and overseen by Lauren Holverson, who recently started as the first executive director of the Dalton Innovation Accelerator, a business incubator housed in 1,800 square feet of office space in the Landmark Building in downtown Dalton. It provides startup firms and small nonprofit organizations with office space, mentorship and support services.
"I'm really excited to be here," Holverson said. "I've been out meeting with the owners of some of the small businesses here. I plan to start talking to local civic groups about what we are doing here."
The first two editions of the contest — which is similar to the TV show "Shark Tank," where people pitch their business ideas to potential investors — were big successes. The winner of the first contest, Dalton Middle School student Tripp Phillips, went on to appear on "Shark Tank," where he reached a deal with businessman Kevin O'Leary to buy into his company, which makes Le-Glue, a non-permanent glue that holds Legos and other building blocks together without damaging them.
Holverson served for three years as director of the Burson Center, a business incubator in Carrollton. According to the center's website, it has "incubated 84 businesses, creating 789 jobs and over $69 million in capital investment since opening in 2006."
"The Burson Center is considered one of the most successful entrepreneurial centers in Georgia outside of the major metro areas," said Bradham. "When we got her application, I was pleasantly surprised. She blew us away in the interview, and we are really expecting big things."
Holverson said she was familiar with Dalton because her stepfather used to work for Dollar General and the city was part of his territory.
"I've heard so many great things about Dalton," she said. "My husband and I were thinking about moving, so when this opportunity came up, I thought this would be a great opportunity."
Bradham said when Believe Greater Dalton, a chamber-led effort to improve the community, was launched in 2018 its strategic plan called for an executive director for the Dalton Innovation Accelerator.
Believe Greater Dalton Project Manager Allyson Coker said last year they were able to get a grant from the Chattanooga-based Lyndhurst Foundation to fund the position and as soon as the funding was secured began looking for someone to fill it.
"We've been able to keep moving forward despite COVID-19," she said.
Last year, COVID-19 made it impossible for Believe Greater Dalton to host the Gratefull community meal on the Monday before Thanksgiving as it did in 2019. So organizers held a drive-by food drive for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which serves 20 counties including Whitfield and Murray, instead.
Coker said the food drive collected more than 3,500 pounds of food, which can provide some 12,000 meals. The food collected was distributed to food banks in Whitfield County.
Local help
Business owners and entrepreneurs interested in finding out how the Dalton Innovation Accelerator can help them can contact Executive Director Lauren Holverson at (706) 529-8313 or holverson@daltonchamber.org.
