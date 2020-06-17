Home energy assistance program now open

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is now open to all households that have not received energy assistance since the program opened on Nov. 1, 2019. The first 30 days of the program are set aside for those who have not received heating or cooling assistance. On July 15, the program will open to all other households regardless of receiving assistance this program year.
All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy services directly to the supplier; and be U.S. citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence.
To apply, applicants must submit their most recent heating bill, electric bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security number, proof of citizenship with a valid picture I.D. and/or alien status.
Assistance will be in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of home energy. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. No checks can be issued until North Georgia Community Action Inc. receives the funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services. Assistance is on a first-come, first-served basis, while the funds last.
Any low-income residents of the county who feel their household may qualify for assistance should contact North Georgia Community Action Inc. Community Service Center for their county of residence: Whitfield County, (706) 226-7241; Murray County, (706) 605-5913.
