Several vaccines are now available to prevent COVID-19 infection, and many people have been able to receive vaccination by going to a local clinic, pharmacy or to their local health department.
Getting a vaccine can be difficult to impossible for people who are homebound and unable to travel. Local charity Grace Medical Outreach Ministry has teamed up with the North Georgia Health District and the Food City pharmacy of Dalton to visit individuals in their homes and administer vaccinations. Grace Medical Outreach Ministry provides no-cost house calls for individuals who are unable to leave their home for primary medical care.
In February and March, nurses from the North Georgia Health District visited homebound individuals in Whitfield and Murray counties who were ages 65 and older who were Grace Medical patients. Those patients received two doses of Pfizer vaccine.
On Tuesday, March 30, pharmacist Nathan Ott from the Food City pharmacy and Dr. Wiley Smith from Grace Medical visited the homes of 11 more patients from ages 29 to 96 to deliver their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Those patients were due for their second dose of vaccine in four weeks, providing them with a high level of immunity.
“We’re anxious for our homebound patients to get this important immunization," said Smith. "They are in danger of hospitalization and death from the virus, since they have other significant medical problems. We can all help these vulnerable people by getting one of the vaccines, cutting the rate of new infections and protecting those around us.”
Currently in Georgia, anybody age 16 and older may receive a vaccination at no cost. To schedule a vaccination at the Whitfield or Murray County health department, go to gta-vras.powerappsportals.us or call (888) 457-0186.
Vaccines are also available now at many local pharmacies. Call your local pharmacy for details.
Some clinics are offering appointments for immunization.
Free transportation for COVID-19 vaccination in Whitfield County is available from Whitfield County Transit Service, which can be reached at (706) 278-3606. The transit service operates vans that can transport wheelchairs.
Grace Medical Outreach Ministry has been in operation since 2009 and has served more than 700 individuals. The charity conducted 363 house calls last year. For more information on its services, call (706) 237-3506 or view its Facebook page.
The charity is planning its second Dalton Garden Tour fundraiser in June. It is looking for four gardeners who can help by letting the charity put their gardens on the tour. Contact Smith to nominate a garden at wsmithmd@aol.com.
